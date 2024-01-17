The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Chateau-sur-Mer is going green with a new geothermal system; Newport Police arrest three, summon/cite another on Tuesday; and more.
Chateau-sur-Mer is going green with a new geothermal system
This clean and sustainable energy source has already succeeded at The Breakers, Chepstow, and the Berwind-Stautberg Scholars Center at The Elms.
Watch Hill home sells for $9 million
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this marks the highest sale statewide in 2024.
Middletown’s Wendy Marshall earns Master Municipal Clerk honor
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on Jan. 24
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 6:30 pm in the Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.
Jamestown Arts Center announces winter exhibitions
The main gallery at the Jamestown Arts Center transforms into a labyrinth of color and texture in Dropcloths: Tales of a Process, featuring large-scale textile installations by Rhode Island artist Deborah Baronas.
Obituary: Lois C. Chase
March 2, 1940 – January 14, 2024
RI Hospitality Association President & CEO Dale J. Venturini announces retirement
Dale J. Venturini, the esteemed President & CEO of the RI Hospitality Association (RIHA), will retire in February 2024 after more than 35 years of dedicated service.
East Bay Lawmakers demand answers on I-195 Bridge closure
Rhode Island’s Arts Council gives $224K to 71 creative projects
