On tap this weekend: Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, Newport String Project, Taste of Newport, and more.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, October 25 through 7 am on Thursday, October 26.

“Nova is a pretty tabby girl. She knows what she likes, and what she likes are pets, wet food, and toys”

Authorities carried out a multistate search on land and water Thursday for a U.S. Army reservist who they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that sent panicked patrons scrambling under tables and behind bowling pins and gripped the entire state of Maine in fear.

The CAE-CD designation is awarded to regionally-accredited academic institutions offering cybersecurity degrees and/or certificates at the associate, bachelor’s, and graduate levels.

July 03, 1946 – October 17, 2023

Whether you’re a certified screamfest streamer, a creature feature newbie, or a genre-inclusive cinephile, you may be surprised by the movies that dominated Halloween box office weekends from the early 1980s until 2022. Read on to see the top 20, and be warned, some spoilers are ahead.

By Barbara A. VonVillas, PhD, Middletown Town Councilor

Hasbro’s third-quarter revenue performance missed Wall Street’s expectations and the company cut its full-year revenue outlook again as signs of a possible industry slowdown in toy sales heading into the holiday season weighs on jittery investors.

September 23, 1936 – October 25, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

More Newport County News

NUWC: NUWC Division Newport engineer receives Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Award for Great Minds in STEM

WJAR: Newport police seek help finding vehicle break-in suspect

General Assembly: Rep. O’Brien will reintroduce bill arming campus police at public colleges; says ‘duck, cover and hide’ is not a safety plan

East Bay Times: Annual free Trunk or Treat is this Sunday at Burr’s Hill

ecoRI News: Colors of Fall Brighten Sakonnet Greenway

What’s Up on Friday

Weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm | 10 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:02 am & 7:26 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 1:06 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.7 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

The following public meetings are scheduled;

Newport: City Council at 9 am

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

Happening This Week

Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;

RI Department of State to host ‘Spooky State House’ on October 26

What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 27 – 29

Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 27

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson coming to PPAC on Oct. 27

Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29

Tower of Power to play PPAC with RI Philharmonic October 28

Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host season opener concert on Oct. 28

Water main flushing to take place across Aquidneck Island Oct. 29 – Nov. 9

Child & Family to host 40th Annual Taste of Newport on Oct. 29