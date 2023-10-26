Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Things to do this weekend; CCRI earns designation; and more. Plus, a look at what's up tomorrow in and around Newport.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 27 – 29
On tap this weekend: Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, Newport String Project, Taste of Newport, and more.
Newport police report for Oct. 25 – 26
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, October 25 through 7 am on Thursday, October 26.
Nova, a pretty tabby girl, is available for adoption
“Nova is a pretty tabby girl. She knows what she likes, and what she likes are pets, wet food, and toys”
A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in place
Authorities carried out a multistate search on land and water Thursday for a U.S. Army reservist who they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that sent panicked patrons scrambling under tables and behind bowling pins and gripped the entire state of Maine in fear.
CCRI earns designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
The CAE-CD designation is awarded to regionally-accredited academic institutions offering cybersecurity degrees and/or certificates at the associate, bachelor’s, and graduate levels.
Obituary: William A. Pierson
July 03, 1946 – October 17, 2023
Highest-grossing movies released on Halloween weekend
Whether you’re a certified screamfest streamer, a creature feature newbie, or a genre-inclusive cinephile, you may be surprised by the movies that dominated Halloween box office weekends from the early 1980s until 2022. Read on to see the top 20, and be warned, some spoilers are ahead.
Letter: Education is the foundation of the community’s future
By Barbara A. VonVillas, PhD, Middletown Town Councilor
Potential industry slowdown in toy sales weighs on shares of Hasbro and Mattel
Hasbro’s third-quarter revenue performance missed Wall Street’s expectations and the company cut its full-year revenue outlook again as signs of a possible industry slowdown in toy sales heading into the holiday season weighs on jittery investors.
Obituary: Horton N. Edward
September 23, 1936 – October 25, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
More Newport County News
NUWC: NUWC Division Newport engineer receives Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Award for Great Minds in STEM
WJAR: Newport police seek help finding vehicle break-in suspect
General Assembly: Rep. O’Brien will reintroduce bill arming campus police at public colleges; says ‘duck, cover and hide’ is not a safety plan
East Bay Times: Annual free Trunk or Treat is this Sunday at Burr’s Hill
ecoRI News: Colors of Fall Brighten Sakonnet Greenway
What’s Up on Friday
Weather
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm | 10 hours and 36 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:02 am & 7:26 pm | Low tide at 12:18 am & 1:06 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.7 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Halloween Trick or Treat at The Breakers
6 pm: T!kT0k trend Ghost Painting & Pizza Party at Aquidneck Restaurant & Pizzeria
6:30 pm: Ragged Island Beer Dinner at Hotel Viking
6:30 pm & 8 pm: The Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tour at Belcourt of Newport
7 pm: Climate Future Film Festival at Jamestown Arts Center
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: She Came To Me at 3 pm, Teton Gravity Presents: Legend Has It at 6:30 pm, Teton Gravity Presents: Flying High Again at 8:45 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Dim Lights at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
The following public meetings are scheduled;
Newport: City Council at 9 am
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
Happening This Week
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
RI Department of State to host ‘Spooky State House’ on October 26
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 27 – 29
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 27
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson coming to PPAC on Oct. 27
Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29
Tower of Power to play PPAC with RI Philharmonic October 28
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host season opener concert on Oct. 28
Water main flushing to take place across Aquidneck Island Oct. 29 – Nov. 9
Child & Family to host 40th Annual Taste of Newport on Oct. 29