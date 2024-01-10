Newport Police reported two arrests in their police log for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Bill seeks to protect Sapowet Marsh Management Area in Tiverton from commercial development

Heavy rain forces closure of shellfishing areas in Narragansett Bay

Rhode Island awards $1.7 million in opioid settlement funds to combat epidemic

River basins around the world that were once regularly snowbound are increasingly seeing their snowpack shrink and climate change is to blame, a new study found.

September 28, 1951 – January 5, 2024

November 12, 1952 – January 06, 2024

June 04, 1941 – January 09, 2024

North Smithfield woman faces charges for driving under the influence with children in the car

A major storm slammed the Northeast with rain, flooding and fierce winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands as part of a bout of violent weather that battered most of the U.S.

Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp

On WhatsUpNewp.com - Popular Stories Today

On WhatsUpNewp.com - Stories Related To This Week

Weekly Road Construction Report: January 6 – 14

Providence Restaurant Week returns January 7 – 20

Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session to discuss City Manager search

Newport City Council to consider several special event licenses and amendments to Zoning ordinances at Jan. 10 Regular City Council Meeting

RIPTA’s Winter service changes are to take effect on Saturday, Jan. 13

Guns N Hoses: Aquidneck Island police and firefighters to face off in hockey match

A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON THURSDAY

Weather

Flood Watch until January 13, 07:00 PM EST

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Marine

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 10, 12:58 PM until January 11, 1:00 AM

Thursday: WSW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: WSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:35 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:16 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 12:16 am & 1:27 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

VFW Post 5390: Open Mic with Michelle and Don at 7 pm

Local Government

Discover Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 9 am

Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm

Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, Tree Commission at 4 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm

Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Tax Assessment Review Board at 7 pm

Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

East Bay Times: Big issues for Portsmouth on the table this month

ecoRI News: Remaking CRMC High On List of Government Reforms for 2024

Stars & Stripes: Stern for Navy's first Columbia-class submarine delivered to Electric Boat

The Rhode Show: Discover Newport in 2024

WLNE: Flooding, road closures create a messy Wednesday morning commute

WPRI: PHOTOS: Flooding impacts RI communities