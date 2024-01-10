The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Bill introduced to protect Sapowet Marsh Management Area from commercial development, Newport Police arrest two on Tuesday, and more.
Newport Police arrest two on Tuesday
Newport Police reported two arrests in their police log for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Bill introduced to protect Sapowet Marsh Management Area from commercial development
Portions of Narragansett Bay closed to shellfishing due to recent heavy rain
Rhode Island takes aim at opioid crisis with $1.7 million in grants
Climate change is shrinking snowpack in many places, study shows. And it will get worse
River basins around the world that were once regularly snowbound are increasingly seeing their snowpack shrink and climate change is to blame, a new study found.
Obituary: William B. Gamble
September 28, 1951 – January 5, 2024
Obituary: Judith G. Hansen
November 12, 1952 – January 06, 2024
Obituary: Kathleen M. Sawyer
June 04, 1941 – January 09, 2024
North Smithfield woman charged with DUI with two children in car
Snow in the West and flooding in the East. Here’s how the US is coping with the massive storm
A major storm slammed the Northeast with rain, flooding and fierce winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands as part of a bout of violent weather that battered most of the U.S.
What’s Up in Newport: Wednesday, January 10
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp
Weekly Road Construction Report: January 6 – 14
Providence Restaurant Week returns January 7 – 20
Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session to discuss City Manager search
Newport City Council to consider several special event licenses and amendments to Zoning ordinances at Jan. 10 Regular City Council Meeting
RIPTA’s Winter service changes are to take effect on Saturday, Jan. 13
Guns N Hoses: Aquidneck Island police and firefighters to face off in hockey match
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON THURSDAY
Weather
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 14 mph.
Marine
Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 10, 12:58 PM until January 11, 1:00 AM
Thursday: WSW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: WSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 44°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:35 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:16 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 12:16 am & 1:27 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am: Conversations with Women of Distinction at Innovate Newport
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am: Poetry Circle at Portsmouth Free Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Docs at Newport Public Library
6 pm: SHANNON MULLEN – IN OTHER WORDS, LEADERSHIP at Charter Books
6 pm: Run N Chug at The Fastnet Pub
6 pm: Drink + Draw 2 at Newport Art Museum
7 pm: Ski Club Meeting
7 pm: Yoga with Cats at Bajah’s Cat Cafe
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
VFW Post 5390: Open Mic with Michelle and Don at 7 pm
Local Government
Discover Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 9 am
Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm
Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, Tree Commission at 4 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Tax Assessment Review Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
East Bay Times: Big issues for Portsmouth on the table this month
ecoRI News: Remaking CRMC High On List of Government Reforms for 2024
Stars & Stripes: Stern for Navy's first Columbia-class submarine delivered to Electric Boat
The Rhode Show: Discover Newport in 2024
WLNE: Flooding, road closures create a messy Wednesday morning commute
