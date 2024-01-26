The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
On tap this weekend: Friends of Newport Skatepark Fundraiser, Newport Classical, Oppenheimer, Puddingstone Music Series, and more.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Jan. 26 – 28
On The Market – Newport County open houses this weekend: Jan. 27 – 28
As we stride into the final weekend of January 2024, the Newport County real estate market will be offering only 13 open houses for homebuyers over the next two days.
Politics & Pancakes: Gov. McKee kicks off 2024 Speaker Series
Politics & Pancakes returns to Newport with a lineup of guest speakers, including Governor Dan McKee.
