A look at What's Up this weekend; ‘Six Picks’ Fall Treats – The best apple cider donuts in Newport County and beyond; “Mrs. Doubtfire” at PPAC is worth your time; and more
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 20 – 22
On tap this weekend: Heart & Sole Walk For Animals, Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt, Daffodil Bulbs Giveaway, and more!
Review: “Mrs. Doubtfire” at PPAC is worth your time
If you don’t find yourself laughing out loud, then it’s time to get that funny bone checked.
‘Six Picks’ Fall Treats – The best apple cider donuts in Newport County and beyond
‘Tis the season for cider donuts
Coco Gauff’s US Open outfit and shoes are now on display at International Tennis Hall of Fame
Coco Gauff has loaned a set of her iconic New Balance shoes and outfit from her remarkable victory at the US Open last month to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Obituary: Joseph L. Escorbar Jr.
January 18, 1930 – October 18, 2023
Federal court enters consent judgment ordering Stoneacre restaurants to pay $554K in back wages, liquidated damages to 125 employees
The Consent Judgment and Order enjoins the employers from violating the FLSA and recovers $283,061 in back wages and tips they failed to pay employees, as well as $270,519 in liquidated damages, for a total of $553,580.
Local museum series returns to Rhode Island PBS, will feature Chateau-sur-Mer
Chateau-sur-Mer to be featured on Rhode Island PBS
RI Department of State to host ‘Spooky State House’ on October 26
Costumes are encouraged and admission is free.
Newport police report for Oct. 18 – 19
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Wednesday, October 18 through 7 am on Thursday, October 19.
Newport County residents can now visit Rough Point Museum for free
Senator Whitehouse encourages Rhode Island seniors to maximize new prescription drug savings through Medicare Open Enrollment
Boston Globe: Newport artist creates ‘Alphabet of Saints’ exhibit to empower, inspire, and educate
Salve Today: Salve Success: Ralph Tavares Jr. ’07 (MBA) influences diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across RI
General Assembly: Chairman DiPalma and former Congressman Langevin to hold 7th annual Cyber Hygiene Event on October 23
What’s Up on Friday, October 20
Weather
Friday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Low around 57. East wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Friday: SSE wind 7 to 11 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: ESE wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 5:57 pm | 10 hours and 54 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12: 03 am & 12: 27 pm | Low tide at 5:01 am & 6:02 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm: Illuminating Your Spooktacular Spirit! at Recharge Newport
3 pm: Aloha Couples Retreat Tasting at Recharge Newport
3 pm: Family Night Corn Maze at Escobar Farm
3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at IYRS
3:30 pm: Making Magical Holiday Decor with a Spirited Twist at Recharge Newport
6:30 pm & 8 pm: The Candlelight Walk with Ghosts Tour
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Brian Scott Duo at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm, Farewell My Concubine at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Noyz at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Troy Ramey, King Kyote, Lee Rogers – Live at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Naticks at 5:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Megan Chenot at 7 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Newport: School Committee at 7:30 am, City Council at 11:15 am
Portsmouth: School Committee – Climate & Culture Subcommittee at 10 am
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star
Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess
Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner
