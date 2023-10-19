On tap this weekend: Heart & Sole Walk For Animals, Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt, Daffodil Bulbs Giveaway, and more!

If you don’t find yourself laughing out loud, then it’s time to get that funny bone checked.

‘Tis the season for cider donuts

Coco Gauff has loaned a set of her iconic New Balance shoes and outfit from her remarkable victory at the US Open last month to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

January 18, 1930 – October 18, 2023

The Consent Judgment and Order enjoins the employers from violating the FLSA and recovers $283,061 in back wages and tips they failed to pay employees, as well as $270,519 in liquidated damages, for a total of $553,580.

Chateau-sur-Mer to be featured on Rhode Island PBS

Costumes are encouraged and admission is free.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Wednesday, October 18 through 7 am on Thursday, October 19.

What’s Up on Friday, October 20

Weather

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Low around 57. East wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Friday: SSE wind 7 to 11 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: ESE wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 pm. Patchy fog after 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 5:57 pm | 10 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12: 03 am & 12: 27 pm | Low tide at 5:01 am & 6:02 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess

Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

