Daffy Fun at Miantonomi Park, Newport Rhode Races, Cars & Coffee, and more.

This weekend marks a pivotal moment in the spring market, signaling a shift towards a time of year when more homes become available for sale.

This year’s festivities include clean-ups, seedling sales, nature walks, workshops, films, lectures, and studio tours.

Here’s the full weather forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, via the National Weather Service

FELIX-14 brought together 35 commanding officers from maritime and joint commands across the globe and NWC faculty to discuss problem-solving and performance improvement principles and tools consistently used by the Navy’s top teams.

CCRI recognized for its commitment to veterans with Military Friendly School designation

March, April numbers show substantial increase in hotel bookings, attendees since 2022

Overnight Activity Planned for Newport, Middletown & Portsmouth

Having fled economic and political chaos in Venezuela, Luisana Silva now loads carpets for a South Carolina rug company. She earns enough to pay rent, buy groceries, gas up her car — and send money home to her parents.

Newport Police Department reported two arrests and three summons/citations from Thursday, April 11, through 7 am on Friday, April 12.

Newport Police Department is investigating an incident at Festival Field Housing Development that resulted in the death of a 2-month-old and the arrest of a 17-year-old.

AgInnovation Farm to expand summer and fall programming with support from Hamilton Family Charitable Trust

Salve Regina University to Host Spring Week Celebration

A Rite of Spring, Rain or Shine: Opening Day of Trout Season is Set for April 13; DEM has Stocked 60,000 Fish in Over 100 Waterbodies

Newport’s Miantonomi Park is now bursting into a vibrant sea of yellow as over 38,000 daffodils bloom for the first time. To celebrate their arrival, the entire Newport community is invited to “head north” this Sunday, April 14, for an afternoon of daffy, delirious, and delicious fun.

