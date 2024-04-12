The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
On tap this weekend: Daffy Fun at Miantonomi Park, Newport Rhode Races, Cars & Coffee, and more.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: April 12 – 14
Daffy Fun at Miantonomi Park, Newport Rhode Races, Cars & Coffee, and more.
On the Market: Here’s a look at a busy weekend of Open Houses in Newport County
This weekend marks a pivotal moment in the spring market, signaling a shift towards a time of year when more homes become available for sale.
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
This year’s festivities include clean-ups, seedling sales, nature walks, workshops, films, lectures, and studio tours.
Weekend Weather: Gusty Winds, Chance of Showers
Here’s the full weather forecast for Newport, Rhode Island, via the National Weather Service
U.S. Naval War College hosts 14th Flag and Executive Leader Implementation Course
FELIX-14 brought together 35 commanding officers from maritime and joint commands across the globe and NWC faculty to discuss problem-solving and performance improvement principles and tools consistently used by the Navy’s top teams.
CCRI earns Military Friendly School designation for third consecutive Year
CCRI recognized for its commitment to veterans with Military Friendly School designation
Providence Warwick CVB reports $10 million direct spend spike as meetings and conventions business grows
March, April numbers show substantial increase in hotel bookings, attendees since 2022
Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2
Overnight Activity Planned for Newport, Middletown & Portsmouth
How immigrant workers in US have helped boost job growth and stave off a recession
Having fled economic and political chaos in Venezuela, Luisana Silva now loads carpets for a South Carolina rug company. She earns enough to pay rent, buy groceries, gas up her car — and send money home to her parents.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 11 – 12
Newport Police Department reported two arrests and three summons/citations from Thursday, April 11, through 7 am on Friday, April 12.
Newport Police are investigating the death of a 2-month old
Newport Police Department is investigating an incident at Festival Field Housing Development that resulted in the death of a 2-month-old and the arrest of a 17-year-old.
Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm receives funding from Hamilton Family Charitable Trust
AgInnovation Farm to expand summer and fall programming with support from Hamilton Family Charitable Trust
Mount Hope Bridge will see major updates thanks to new federal funding
BankNewport Promotes Evan Rose to Vice President, Premier Banking Manager
Root for the Home Team: Brown University’s Quadball team heads to the national U.S. Quadball Cup 2024
Salve Regina University to host Natasha Bedingfield, Ruston Kelly for Spring Week concert
Salve Regina University to Host Spring Week Celebration
DEM has stocked more than 100 bodies of water with 60,000 fish ahead of Opening Day of Trout Season
A Rite of Spring, Rain or Shine: Opening Day of Trout Season is Set for April 13; DEM has Stocked 60,000 Fish in Over 100 Waterbodies
Daffy fun to be had at Miantonomi Park on April 14
Newport’s Miantonomi Park is now bursting into a vibrant sea of yellow as over 38,000 daffodils bloom for the first time. To celebrate their arrival, the entire Newport community is invited to “head north” this Sunday, April 14, for an afternoon of daffy, delirious, and delicious fun.
The Boston Globe: A new documentary by Susan Sipprelle shows how Newport weathered the COVID-19 pandemic
WLNE: UPDATE: Two-month old child dies in Newport housing development, officer assaulted