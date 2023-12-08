Some ideas for the book lover on your gift list

Drunk driver passes car going wrong way on West Main Road, crashes, seriously injuring himself, passenger

Whether you’re looking for a serene seaside escape or a historic home with character, there is something for every discerning buyer.

“Tonight at 8 p.m., we are scheduled to permanently close the old Downtown Newport exit.”

Coastal Flood Watch in effect for Rhode Island from late Sunday Night through Monday Morning

Newport student named to high honor list at The Pomfret School

Newport Mental Health awarded $25,000 grant to increase access to mental health care.

His memory continues to inspire generations of fans

College GameDay Heads to Foxborough for First Time for Army-Navy Game

Newport Police Department releases arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, December 7, through 7 a.m. on Friday, December 8.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

SantaCon, Holiday Arts Market, Sparking Lights at The Breakers, Elf, and more.