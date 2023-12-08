The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
‘Six Picks’ holiday book shopping: Books about Newport; Newport Mental Health receives $25,000 from CVS Health Foundation; Somerset man charged in Portsmouth DUI Crash; and more.
‘Six Picks’ holiday book shopping: Books about Newport
Some ideas for the book lover on your gift list
Somerset man charged in Portsmouth DUI Crash
Drunk driver passes car going wrong way on West Main Road, crashes, seriously injuring himself, passenger
Discover Your Dream Home: Weekend Open House offerings in Newport County
Whether you’re looking for a serene seaside escape or a historic home with character, there is something for every discerning buyer.
RIDOT provides weekly Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project update
“Tonight at 8 p.m., we are scheduled to permanently close the old Downtown Newport exit.”
Coastal Flood Watch for RI: Minor to moderate flooding expected
Coastal Flood Watch in effect for Rhode Island from late Sunday Night through Monday Morning
Local students named to high honor, honors list at Pomfret school
Newport student named to high honor list at The Pomfret School
Newport Mental Health receives $25,000 from CVS Health Foundation to support mental health care
Newport Mental Health awarded $25,000 grant to increase access to mental health care.
43 Years Later, We Remember John Lennon
His memory continues to inspire generations of fans
College GameDay heads to Foxborough for Army-Navy Game
College GameDay Heads to Foxborough for First Time for Army-Navy Game
2 arrested in Newport over 24 hours
Newport Police Department releases arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, December 7, through 7 a.m. on Friday, December 8.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 8 – 10
SantaCon, Holiday Arts Market, Sparking Lights at The Breakers, Elf, and more.
