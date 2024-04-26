The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now; HousingWorks RI, a leader in addressing an “urgent housing crisis”; and more
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now
There are currently over 100 job opportunities available in the Newport area. Below is a list of some of the available positions.
HousingWorks RI, a leader in addressing an “urgent housing crisis”
HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University, recognized as a leading source for information in what has been described as an “urgent housing crisis,” is among three winners of Grow Smart Rhode Island’s 12th annual Rhode Island Smart Growth Awards.
Newport Schools’ Superintendent Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation
Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joined WhatsUpNewp for her monthly one-on-one live virtual video conversation on Friday to discuss issues ranging from Rogers High School construction to the proposed school budget.
