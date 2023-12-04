Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database.

Karen de Bruin of Middletown, director of the URI Honors program, was recognized by the Consul General for her promotion of the French language and the influence of the Francophonie.

The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday, December 7, at Channing Church.

Newport City Council will host a City Council Workshop on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to discuss “Council Legislative Priorities For 2024”.

A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England with some locations recording more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snowfall on Monday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and causing slick roads that contributed to a fiery propane truck crash in Vermont.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 4.

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

Middletown-based Rite-Solutions recently received the Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for 2023.

New England has thousands of miles of stone walls. A geoscientist explains why analyzing them scientifically is a solid step toward preserving them

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, December 1, through 7 am on Monday, December 4, 2023.

