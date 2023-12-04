The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Singing For Shelter is this Thursday; Recent Real Estate transactions, and more.
What Sold in Newport County: A recap of recent real estate transactions
Newport County continues to be one of the more vibrant hubs for real estate activity in the state, and our community saw 16 homes change hands in the past week based on information sourced from the Rhode Island MLS database.
Consul general of France visits URI to recognize faculty and France-URI connections
Karen de Bruin of Middletown, director of the URI Honors program, was recognized by the Consul General for her promotion of the French language and the influence of the Francophonie.
Singing For Shelter: Local musicians to raise funds to support the area’s homeless shelters
The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday, December 7, at Channing Church.
Newport City Council will host a workshop to discuss 2024 Legislative Priorities
Newport City Council will host a City Council Workshop on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, to discuss “Council Legislative Priorities For 2024”.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +5.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Heavy snowfall drops tree branches onto power lines, causing outages in New England
A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England with some locations recording more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snowfall on Monday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and causing slick roads that contributed to a fiery propane truck crash in Vermont.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 4.
Rhode Island Road Report: Dec. 2 – 9
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Rite-Solutions receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award 2023
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions recently received the Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for 2023.
New England stone walls lie at the intersection of history, archaeology, ecology and geoscience, and deserve a science of their own
New England has thousands of miles of stone walls. A geoscientist explains why analyzing them scientifically is a solid step toward preserving them
Newport Police reports for Dec. 1 – 4
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, December 1, through 7 am on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Top holiday toys from the year you were born
Read on to see the top holiday toys from your formative years, counting up from 1920 to 2022. May they fill your heart—and stockings—with nostalgia and joy.
What’s Up in Newport: Monday, December 4
What’s Up Newp’s latest newsletter is here with a look at What’s Up today, plus all of our latest headlines.
Analysis: Patriots’ problems are bigger than quarterback, blame starts with Bill Belichick
The Patriot Way has lost its direction.
