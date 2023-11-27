The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Governor McKee, Housing announce over $90 million in funding available for affordable housing in Rhode Island; Gerry Goldstein: Nothing was half-baked about this ‘thank you’; and more.
Wounded Warrior Project spokesman shares the power of healing through music with NUWC Division Newport workforce
Gonzalez, a spokesman for Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), shared his journey overcoming adversity, managing his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and finding peace through music, as part of Division Newport’s recognition of October’s National Disability Awareness Month on Oct. 24.
Gerry Goldstein: Nothing was half-baked about this ‘thank you’
Without much fanfare, print newspapering in Rhode Island suffered some body blows recently, and though my view on this surely dates me, I grieve the situation.
Governor McKee, Housing announce over $90 million in funding available for affordable housing in Rhode Island
The competitive funding round is for multiple sources of affordable housing financing, including over $65 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds
Choral Collective of Newport County will present its annual Winter Concert on December 9
The concert will feature the three ensembles of CCNC: Newport County Youth Chorus, Aquidneck Singers and Quorus.
RI Delegation announces $3.48 million for innovative fishing gear to boost North Atlantic Right Whale conservation efforts
These grants will provide additional resources to aid lobster and other fixed-gear fishermen in developing and bringing new ropeless gear technology onto their boats.
311 to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 15
Tickets on sale Friday, December 1st
What’s Up in Newport: Monday, November 27
Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade winners announced; What’s Up Interview: Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’; What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent’; and more
Save The Date: Adult Programs at Tiverton Public Library in December
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in December.
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent,’ opening at the Wilbury Theatre November 30
What’s Up Interview: Gamm Theatre Artistic Director Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON TUESDAY
