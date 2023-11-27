Gonzalez, a spokesman for Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), shared his journey overcoming adversity, managing his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and finding peace through music, as part of Division Newport’s recognition of October’s National Disability Awareness Month on Oct. 24.

Without much fanfare, print newspapering in Rhode Island suffered some body blows recently, and though my view on this surely dates me, I grieve the situation.

The competitive funding round is for multiple sources of affordable housing financing, including over $65 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds

The concert will feature the three ensembles of CCNC: Newport County Youth Chorus, Aquidneck Singers and Quorus.

These grants will provide additional resources to aid lobster and other fixed-gear fishermen in developing and bringing new ropeless gear technology onto their boats.

Tickets on sale Friday, December 1st

Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade winners announced; What’s Up Interview: Tony Estrella on ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’; What’s Up Interview: Susie Schutt, director of ‘Indecent’; and more

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in December.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON TUESDAY