Newport Restaurant Group to open Celeste in Narragansett in early 2024
New concept to replace TRIO Kitchen + Bar location; TRIO to remain open until the end of January.
Discover Your Dream Home: Explore 31 open houses this weekend in Newport County
From historic homes to contemporary condominiums, there’s something for every need, taste, and lifestyle.
Column: Time for Belichick to leave on his terms (sort of), before he’s shoved out the door
Athletes rarely know when it’s time to go, and that unwillingness to face reality certainly applies to coaches, too.
Rhode Island Road Report: Dec. 16 – 23
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
Obituary: John L. “Jack” Sweeney
October 14, 1935 – December 7, 2023
Phase I restoration of Rough Point Museum awarded a 2023 AIA Honor & Design Citation for Historic Preservation
The Phase I restoration at Rough Point has been awarded a 2023 AIA Honor and Design Citation from the American Institute of Architects, Rhode Island.
Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo coming to Newport
First-of-its-kind Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo to unite local anglers and experts in the art of fly tying
Dr. Michael Fine: Who speaks for democracy now?
But all four of the actors in the little play in Congress last week failed me, failed us, and failed democracy in the process.
2 men arrested in Newport
Newport Police Arrest Two Men for Driving with Suspended License, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses
‘Jingle, Jazz and Opera’ coming to the Columbus Theatre Friday, December 22
Unique concert bridging musical genres celebrates the holiday season
Obituary: Arthur Dennis
October 14, 1942 – December 08, 2023
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, December 15
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines
What’s Up this week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 17
On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
Providence man convicted of murder in Pawtucket cigar bar shooting
Providence man found guilty of second-degree murder in fatal Pawtucket cigar bar shooting
