New concept to replace TRIO Kitchen + Bar location; TRIO to remain open until the end of January.

From historic homes to contemporary condominiums, there’s something for every need, taste, and lifestyle.

Athletes rarely know when it’s time to go, and that unwillingness to face reality certainly applies to coaches, too.

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

October 14, 1935 – December 7, 2023

The Phase I restoration at Rough Point has been awarded a 2023 AIA Honor and Design Citation from the American Institute of Architects, Rhode Island.

First-of-its-kind Stock the Box Fly Tying Expo to unite local anglers and experts in the art of fly tying

But all four of the actors in the little play in Congress last week failed me, failed us, and failed democracy in the process.

Newport Police Arrest Two Men for Driving with Suspended License, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses

Unique concert bridging musical genres celebrates the holiday season

October 14, 1942 – December 08, 2023

A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines

On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

Providence man found guilty of second-degree murder in fatal Pawtucket cigar bar shooting