The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Aquidneck Land Trust preserves 99th property; Aquidneck Community Table to present ‘Common Ground’; Portsmouth man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket; and more.
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 2.5-acre wetlands property in Portsmouth
Sullivan Preserve is the 99th property conserved by Aquidneck Land Trust.
Meet Rocky, the lovable senior pup with a heart of gold
Meet your new best friend, Rocky – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Newport police report for Nov. 6 – 7
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 6 through 7 am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
