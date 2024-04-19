The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: April 19 – 21
Dune Restoration: Save the Bay revitalizes dunes at Easton’s Beach and across the Ocean State
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Governor McKee urges drivers to slow down and avoid distractions as three-lane shift on Washington Bridge begins
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 17 – 19
‘RADIANT: The Life and Line of Keith Haring’ to be discussed at Jamestown Arts Center
Rock trailblazer Heart reunites for a world tour and a new song
T. F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island is a contender for top travel award
Anna M. Ripa Memorial Scholarship is available to Aquidneck Island public high school seniors
Rhode Island reminds residents and nonresidents to renew harvesting and fishing licenses online by April 29
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, April 19
Growing for good: Aquidneck Community Table hosts a spring cleanup educational and advocacy event in support of sustainable local foods and food justice
Recent Local Obituaries
