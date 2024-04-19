On tap this weekend: Driving Miss Daffodil and Cars & Coffee, Newport Beer Festival, I Scream For Ice Cream Social, and more.

Motorists can anticipate left lane closures and driveways/walkways blocked on JT Connell Highway, from the Route 138 overpass to Van Zandt Avenue, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee encourages drivers to slow down and avoid distractions on the Washington Bridge

According to their latest arrest log, Newport Police took three individuals into custody on Wednesday, April 17.

Author Brad Gooch and NPR host Luis Hernandez to discuss Keith Haring’s life and legacy at Jamestown Arts Center

The band’s Royal Flush Tour will have Cheap Trick as the opening act for many stops, but Def Leppard and Journey will join for three stadium dates in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston this summer.

Rhode Island’s T. F. Green International Airport Nominated for Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Airports in the U.S.

Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America Offering Scholarships

Rhode Island residents and nonresidents reminded to renew fishing licenses online by April 29, 2024

Here’s what’s happening around Newport today, plus a look at the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.

Registrants can work as a volunteer gardener, participate in a scavenger hunt, or learn about the island’s food forest initiative in this Aquidneck Island Earth Week event

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space

Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21

Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20

That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20

Rhode Island Cemetery Weeks will celebrate historic cemeteries and promote preservation efforts

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned

Micro, but mighty: Aquidneck Land Trust hosts a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm for Aquidneck Island Earth Week 2024

Dune Restoration: Save the Bay revitalizes dunes at Easton’s Beach and across the Ocean State

Growing for good: Aquidneck Community Table hosts a spring cleanup educational and advocacy event in support of sustainable local foods and food justice

East Bay RI: R.I. Energy applies to alter wetlands in Portsmouth

WLNE: Fort Adams Park to host Newport Beer Festival this weekend

WPRI: Newport Beer Festival returns to Fort Adams on Saturday