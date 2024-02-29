Discover all that’s happening around Newport for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend, March 1 – 3, 2024.

McKee signs executive order to study how AI can improve public services, state government

2024 ORC World Championship, scheduled for September 27 to October 5 out of the New York Yacht Club Harbour Court in Newport, R.I.

November 01, 1937 – February 26, 2024

Middletown Prevention Coalition hosts Middletown Wellness Month to encourage community health and well-being

Bloom Flower & Home Returns for Third Year at WaterFire Arts Center

Construction to Begin on Route 138 Bridge Replacement Project in North Kingstown

On this leap day, we’re asking for your help to continue providing the news and information you rely on.

This resident is a male in his 70s who lives in Kent County.

The president of the Providence NAACP violated state campaign finance laws when he ran for City Council in 2022, officials said.

This exciting competition invites the public to contribute their creativity and talent by designing graphic elements that will play a pivotal role in supporting Lucy’s Hearth’s visual identity.

Two arrests and one summon/citation.

June 1, 1927 – February 27, 2024

A Vermont town has acted on the notion that young voters offer hope for the future, giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote next week in local elections.

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council released today its analysis of Rhode Island’s business tax climate, finding that the state has improved its standing in the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate Index from 42nd to 41st but still ranks in the bottom ten states.

New York man sentenced to prison for $867k scam targeting the elderly

Trending Now

What’s Up Tomorrow