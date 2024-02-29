The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Craft Beer Week, Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser, & more
Discover all that’s happening around Newport for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend, March 1 – 3, 2024.
Rhode Island creates task force to study use of artificial intelligence in state government
Maxi Class to join the fun at the 2024 ORC World Championship
Obituary: Claudette A. Weissinger
Middletown Prevention Coalition hosting Middletown Wellness Month in March
Bloom Flower & Home returns to Providence with three days of plants, flowers, and fun
RIDOT announces upcoming Route 138 construction project in North Kingstown
Leap into Action: Become a What’sUpNewp Supporter Today!
On this leap day, we’re asking for your help to continue providing the news and information you rely on.
RIDOH confirms case of rare tick-borne viral infection detected in a Kent County resident
Providence NAACP president convicted of campaign finance violations
Lucy’s Hearth launches 40th Anniversary logo redesign contest
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 28 – 29
Obituary: Matilda Woiler
The future is now: 16- and 17-year-olds win the right to vote in local elections in a Vermont town
RIPEC analyzes Rhode Island’s tax climate, weighs in on tax proposals before the General Assembly
New York man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in ‘Grandparent Scam’
Newport Police arrest Newport man for robbery, arson, breaking and entering, and felony assault
