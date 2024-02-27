The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Middletown submits Stage II Application for new school, related work; People’s Credit Union supports MLK Center with a donation; and more.
Middletown submits Stage II Application for new school, related work
#MiddletownRI has cleared the latest deadline for construction of a new middle-high school by submitting its Stage II application with the state as momentum continues to build behind the project.
2 Rhode Island men arrested in Newport on Bench Warrants
Two Rhode Island men taken into custody in Newport
People’s Credit Union supports MLK Center with a donation
The donation is aimed at supporting the essential work of the Center in nourishing, educating, and supporting people across Newport County.
UMass will join Mid-American Conference as a full sports member in 2025, MAC commissioner says
UMass will join the Mid-American Conference as a full member starting in the 2025-26 academic year, MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said Tuesday.
Obituary: James Hargrow
October 07, 1962 – February 19, 2024
