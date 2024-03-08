Here’s a look at what’s happening in Newport before, during, and after the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Mini-Golf Night, Winter Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.

Check out special events and new releases at area breweries this weekend and beyond

Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 15 at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration!

“Frozen” is a fun and satisfying show. If you’ve got tickets, you’re going to have a blast. If you don’t, get some.

Next week, daytime right lane closures are scheduled for fiber optic and lighting utilities within the shoulder on Route 138, from the Pell Bridge to the JT Connell Connector, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rhode Island House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi is pushing a package of more than a dozen bills aimed at addressing the state’s ongoing housing crisis.

Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management accepting applications for Keep Rhode Island Litter Free Microgrant Program

Newport City Council will hold upcoming meetings to address the ongoing search for a City Manager, the replacement of the Chair of the Newport Zoning Board of Review, and Zoning Ordinances.

Rhode Island event to highlight the importance of the Access to Public Records Act (ARPA)

To kick off the season, they will be open weekly, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm.