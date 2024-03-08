The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day; ‘Six Picks’ Newport area breweries celebrate RI Craft Beer Week
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Newport before, during, and after the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: March 8 – 10
Mini-Golf Night, Winter Wine Dinner, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.
‘Six Picks’ Newport area breweries celebrate RI Craft Beer Week
Check out special events and new releases at area breweries this weekend and beyond
AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15
Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 15 at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration!
Theatre Review: ‘Frozen’ at PPAC is a fun and satisfying show
“Frozen” is a fun and satisfying show. If you’ve got tickets, you’re going to have a blast. If you don’t, get some.
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Next week, daytime right lane closures are scheduled for fiber optic and lighting utilities within the shoulder on Route 138, from the Pell Bridge to the JT Connell Connector, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lawmakers hope bill package will ease Rhode Island’s housing crisis
Rhode Island House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi is pushing a package of more than a dozen bills aimed at addressing the state’s ongoing housing crisis.
Rhode Island now accepting applications for Keep Rhode Island Litter Free Microgrant Program
Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management accepting applications for Keep Rhode Island Litter Free Microgrant Program
Newport City Council to host executive session on City Manager search, workshop on Zoning Ordinances
Newport City Council will hold upcoming meetings to address the ongoing search for a City Manager, the replacement of the Chair of the Newport Zoning Board of Review, and Zoning Ordinances.
Common Cause Rhode Island to host event on the Access to Public Records Act
Rhode Island event to highlight the importance of the Access to Public Records Act (ARPA)
Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown reopens for the season on March 14
To kick off the season, they will be open weekly, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm.
