The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
What’s Up this week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 17; Busy Rhode Island bridge closed suddenly after structural problem found, and repair will take months; and more
What’s Up this week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 17
On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more.
Gov. McKee provides update on Washington Bridge closure
RIDOT, RIEMA, and other state agencies working to mitigate impact of Washington Bridge closure
Busy Rhode Island bridge closed suddenly after structural problem found, and repair will take months
The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city.
Senator Reed meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Reed urges Congress to continue supporting Ukraine
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.