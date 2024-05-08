It’s been 47 years since Rhode Island established its statewide school transportation system, and Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Terri Cortvriend believe it’s time to re-examine its oddly configured regions, its costs and whether there might be a more efficient way of getting schoolchildren to out-of-district schools.

OceanPoint Financial Partners, MHC, the mutual holding company of BankNewport, announced the election of two new members to its board of trustees and four new corporators for the organization at the annual meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024.

By Kendra Wilson Muenter, NPS Parent/Newport School Committee Member

The two state beaches will be open Saturdays and Sundays only, weather permitting, from Saturday, May 11, until Memorial Day to accommodate early beachgoers.

Rhode Island to receive $60.1 million in federal funding to improve public transportation

Brown scored 32 points, White made seven 3-pointers and added 25, and the Celtics powered past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

Newport Police summon/cite one, take three others into custody.

The Edward King House Senior Center on Tuesday announced the departure of Deputy Director Dr. Anna Matos-Mournighan as she transitions to a new role at Salve Regina University.

Weather

Thursday: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. The northwest wind is 6 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 47. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine

Thursday: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: NE wind around 10 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:26 am & 9:49 pm | Low tide at 3:12 am & 2:37 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.0 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Crash Test Dummies live at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm

Newport County Government

Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8

Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager

Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session

Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8

What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9

Sundance premiere ‘Girls State’ to screen in Newport

Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11

Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season

Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess

