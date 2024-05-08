The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Letter To The Editor: What is a dress code; Sen. Ujifusa and Rep. Cortvriend seek update of statewide school transportation system; and more.
Sen. Ujifusa and Rep. Cortvriend seek update of statewide school transportation system
It’s been 47 years since Rhode Island established its statewide school transportation system, and Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Terri Cortvriend believe it’s time to re-examine its oddly configured regions, its costs and whether there might be a more efficient way of getting schoolchildren to out-of-district schools.
OceanPoint Financial Partners, Mutual Holding Company of BankNewport, elects new trustees and corporators at annual meeting
OceanPoint Financial Partners, MHC, the mutual holding company of BankNewport, announced the election of two new members to its board of trustees and four new corporators for the organization at the annual meeting held on Monday, April 22, 2024.
Letter To The Editor: What is a dress code
By Kendra Wilson Muenter, NPS Parent/Newport School Committee Member
DEM announces the opening of Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches
The two state beaches will be open Saturdays and Sundays only, weather permitting, from Saturday, May 11, until Memorial Day to accommodate early beachgoers.
Rhode Island to receive $60.1 million in federal funding for public transportation improvements
Rhode Island to receive $60.1 million in federal funding to improve public transportation
Brown, White lead Celtics’ 3-point onslaught, powering Boston to 120-95 Game 1 win over Cavaliers
Brown scored 32 points, White made seven 3-pointers and added 25, and the Celtics powered past the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-95 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 7 – 8
Newport Police summon/cite one, take three others into custody.
Edward King House Deputy Director ushers in a new chapter
The Edward King House Senior Center on Tuesday announced the departure of Deputy Director Dr. Anna Matos-Mournighan as she transitions to a new role at Salve Regina University.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at 11 homes that traded hands last week in Newport County
Construction contracts awarded for Middletown's new middle-high school
Letter To The Editor: New shouldn’t always be so scary for Newporters
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now
What’s Up on Wednesday
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, May 8
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. The northwest wind is 6 to 8 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low of around 47. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine
Thursday: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: NE wind around 10 kt. Showers are likely, mainly before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours and 20 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:26 am & 9:49 pm | Low tide at 3:12 am & 2:37 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.0 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am to 11:30 am: May Free Tree Walk: Island Cemetery at Island Cemetery
2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Photos at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Job and Resume Help at Newport Public Library
5 pm: eBay 101: Basics of Buying and Selling (Virtual) with Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 7 pm: Poetry Night with John Amen and Chad Weeden at Charter Books
6 pm to 9 pm: “60’s Revolution” Interactive Music for Alzhiemers Fundraiser at Newport Yacht Club
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm to 8 pm: Judah Touro Program Series Event/ A Talk with Author Genie Milgrom via Zoom
7 pm to 8:40 pm: newportFILM – Documentary Screening “GIRLS STATE” at Casino Theatre
7:30 pm: Crash Test Dummies live at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Crash Test Dummies live at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm
What’s Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8
Newport City Council to consider the appointment of Colin Kennedy as Newport’s next City Manager
Newport City Council to discuss property, litigation, and collective bargaining agreements in Executive Session
Newport City Council to discuss selection of Newport’s next City Manager in Special Meeting on May 8
What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9
Sundance premiere ‘Girls State’ to screen in Newport
Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11
Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season
Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, June 26 | Emerald Princess
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Portsmouth counting down to opening of new playground
ecoRI News: Environmental Justice, RIPTA Funding Top Goals of Rhode Island Council
United States Navy: NUWC Division Newport digital engineering lead earns DON Superior Civilian Service Award
WJAR: Newport Boy Scout achieves life-long dream and earns his Eagle Scout rank
WJAR: Ask Alison: Questions about construction on the Newport Pell Bridge
WLNE: Tiverton officer accused of child abuse due in court
We want to hear from you! Do you have a news tip, story idea, or something you think we should cover or investigate more? Hit reply and let us know!