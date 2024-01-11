The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Free admission to Newport Mansions on MLK Day; What's Up this weekend; Gerry Goldstein: If we’re the role models, beware; and more.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Jan. 12 – 14
Winter Speaker Series, Afternoon Tea Service, Live Improv Comedy with The Bit Players, and more.
5 arrested in Newport on Wednesday
Newport Police Department makes five arrests on Wednesday, January 10, 2024
What’s Up Interview: Meet cast members of Wilbury Theatre’s HIR, opening January 18
Taylor Mac play runs through February 4 at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence
Free admission to Newport Mansions on MLK Day
Newport Mansions to offer free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Gerry Goldstein: If we’re the role models, beware
Although I’m a member of the oldest generation and a bit shaky on computer nuance, you wouldn’t consider me a Luddite – a person who by nature opposes new technology.
