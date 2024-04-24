The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
2024 Cruise Ship Schedule; Fighting threats to our forest: Middletown’s Tree Commission and Open Space Committee work together to rehabilitate Albro Woods; and more.
Fighting threats to our forest: Middletown’s Tree Commission and Open Space Committee work together to rehabilitate Albro Woods
Beech leaf disease, invasive species, and climate change will decimate the forest without help from the community
Here are the cruise ships scheduled to visit Newport in 2024
Cruise Ship season is underway in Newport.
Independent Bookstore Day returns Saturday, April 27 with specials and events at local bookstores
Celebrate reading at local booksellers Charter Books and Island Books
Movies and TV shows casting across the US
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Rhode Island bill would make it easier for independent voters to disaffiliate from a party after primary
Rhode Island House passes bill to allow independent voters to disaffiliate from a party after voting in primary
Capitol TV launches app to live stream video on smartphones, Firestick and ROKU devices
Capitol TV now boasts eight live streaming channels, all of which are closed captioned, to broadcast House and Senate sessions, committee meetings, press conferences and other State House events.
Tiverton Public Library announces May 2024 calendar of programs
Tiverton Public Library announces exciting lineup of programs for May 2024
30th Annual Summer Farmers Market launches on May 4
A Vibrant Celebration of Local Food and Community
Newport Sings presents its annual ‘Song Fest’ on May 4 at Calvary United Methodist Church
The concert will feature the Newport County Youth Chorus Prep Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers, and the Quorus.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 23 – 24
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest log and dispatch log for the period of 7 am on Tuesday, April 23, through 7 am on Wednesday, April 24.
Rhode Island Senate votes to ban declawing of cats
Rhode Island Senate moves to ban declawing of cats
Rhode Island bill would make it easier for independent voters to disaffiliate from a party after primary
Rhode Island House passes bill to allow independent voters to disaffiliate from a party after voting in primary
Theatre Review: ‘Company’ at PPAC is worth seeing
“Company” is the final show of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s 2023-2024 season, and runs through Sunday, April 28.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Brick Alley Pub is being sold to The Heritage Restaurant Group
More Local Headlines
Boston Uncovered: Charming Town Under 2 Hours From Boston Named 'Best In US'
East Bay RI: Undefeated Eagles cruise past Portsmouth and Mt. Hope
ecoRI News: EPA’s New Guidelines, and Funding, Will Boost Testing and Controls of PFAS in Rhode Island
What’s Up Out There
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.