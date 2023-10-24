Discover more from What's Up Newp
What Sold: 24 recent sales in Newport County
Your Weekly Glimpse into the Local Real Estate Market
Sweet Harper seeks loving home
“Meet Harper- She is a sweet girl who loves going on adventures with her family.”
DEM announces extended closure of Mount Hope Bay Shellfishing Area due to wastewater discharge in Bristol
Shortly after 9 AM on Sunday, Oct. 22, DEM was informed that approximately 11,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was accidentally discharged from the Mount Hope pump station and entered the waters of Mount Hope Bay.
New Pro Women’s Hockey League unveils its logo with the emphasis placed on the ‘W’
The league is bringing together the top women’s players in the world and will have yet-to-be-named teams based in Boston, New York, Minnesota, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
States sue Meta claiming its social platforms are addictive and harm children’s mental health
Dozens of US states, including California and New York, are suing Meta Platforms Inc. for harming young people’s mental health and contributing the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.
RI Department of State makes Voter Turnout Tracker tool available for Special Election
The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level.
Obituary: Liz Prime
May 18, 1948 – October 17, 2023
Opinion | Realizing Newport’s North End potential – The next stage of the Bridge realignment
By Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong
Newport police report for Oct. 23 – 24
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 23 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Marine Forecast
Wednesday: SW wind 9 to 11 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm | 10 hours and 41 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:13 am & 5:42 pm | Low tide at 11:24 am & 11:42 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 80% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Artist and Curator’s Tour with Al Miller and Bob Dilworth at Jamestown Arts Center
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: Together For Israel at Touro Synagogue
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
7 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, The Thing at 8:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Local Government
The following public meetings are scheduled;
Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am
Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery
Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow
Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania
Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner
Happening This Week
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
State of Homelessness Presentation to be the focus of a Newport City Council Workshop on Oct. 25
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Oct. 25
The Alliance Française de Newport will present ‘An Evening of Cabaret’ on Oct. 25
RI Department of State to host ‘Spooky State House’ on October 26
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 27
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson coming to PPAC on Oct. 27
Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29
Tower of Power to play PPAC with RI Philharmonic October 28
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host season opener concert on Oct. 28
Water main flushing to take place across Aquidneck Island Oct. 29 – Nov. 9
Child & Family to host 40th Annual Taste of Newport on Oct. 29