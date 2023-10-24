Your Weekly Glimpse into the Local Real Estate Market

Shortly after 9 AM on Sunday, Oct. 22, DEM was informed that approximately 11,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was accidentally discharged from the Mount Hope pump station and entered the waters of Mount Hope Bay.

The league is bringing together the top women’s players in the world and will have yet-to-be-named teams based in Boston, New York, Minnesota, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Dozens of US states, including California and New York, are suing Meta Platforms Inc. for harming young people’s mental health and contributing the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.

The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level.

May 18, 1948 – October 17, 2023

By Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, October 23 through 7 am on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Marine Forecast

Wednesday: SW wind 9 to 11 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: SW wind 7 to 10 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 5:50 pm | 10 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:13 am & 5:42 pm | Low tide at 11:24 am & 11:42 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.4 days, 80% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, The Thing at 8:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Local Government

The following public meetings are scheduled;

Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am

Little Compton: Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

Happening This Week

State of Homelessness Presentation to be the focus of a Newport City Council Workshop on Oct. 25

What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Oct. 25

The Alliance Française de Newport will present ‘An Evening of Cabaret’ on Oct. 25

RI Department of State to host ‘Spooky State House’ on October 26

Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 27

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson coming to PPAC on Oct. 27

Newport County residents can enjoy free admission to four Preservation Society properties Oct 28 – 29

Tower of Power to play PPAC with RI Philharmonic October 28

Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to host season opener concert on Oct. 28

Water main flushing to take place across Aquidneck Island Oct. 29 – Nov. 9

Child & Family to host 40th Annual Taste of Newport on Oct. 29