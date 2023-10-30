Discover more from What's Up Newp
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back; This week’s adoptable dog of the week; and more.
Meet your new best friend, Sahkiy – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!
Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown, Sahkiy is a 4-year-old male mixed-breed.
Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
The City-by-the-Sea’s first-ever ThamesGiving TM takes center stage in downtown Newport this November 9 th , 16 th & 30 th , with lots of exciting surprises & specials in store for the entire family
Newport police report for Oct. 29 – 30
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Sunday, October 29 through 7 am on Monday, October 30.
Newport Restaurant Week returns November 3 – 12
This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
Providence man sentenced to double-life following 2020 murder
A Providence man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to double life sentences after being found guilty of murder and related assault and firearms counts stemming from a 2020 gang-related shooting
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
Festivities include tractor rides throughout the historic farm’s vineyards, a photo booth, tours of the new winery, plus an artisan market and food provided by Aquidneck Island Oyster Co., Bellevue Boards, Newport Chowder Co. and Rhode Rage Food Truck.
Letter: Please vote for our schools on Nov 7th.
By Thomas P. Welch III, Middletown Town Council Vice President
Newport launches nationwide city manager search
Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024, says Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong.
Gerry Goldstein: By the book, moving to a strange new land
As we confront issues involving the “huddled masses” of today, what a decent thought to bear in mind.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:15 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 10 hours and 26 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:11 am & 10:37 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 4:06 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: HALLOWEEN Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Self-Esteem Through Art
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: She Came To Me at 4:30 pm, The Exorcist 50th Anniversary at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Saints & Sinners Halloween Party at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Parlor Bar & Kitchen: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at 8 pm
The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm
Happening This Week
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Anna Mieke, playing Newport’s Colony House on Friday, November 3
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series Concert on Nov. 3
NUWC Division Newport to host an in-person hiring event on Nov. 4
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
