Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals Animal Care & Adoption Center in Middletown, Sahkiy is a 4-year-old male mixed-breed.

Before you go to bed on Saturday night, remember to change your clocks and also take this opportunity to check and/or change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The City-by-the-Sea’s first-ever ThamesGiving TM takes center stage in downtown Newport this November 9 th , 16 th & 30 th , with lots of exciting surprises & specials in store for the entire family

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Sunday, October 29 through 7 am on Monday, October 30.

This 10-day culinary experience offers a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.

A Providence man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to double life sentences after being found guilty of murder and related assault and firearms counts stemming from a 2020 gang-related shooting

Festivities include tractor rides throughout the historic farm’s vineyards, a photo booth, tours of the new winery, plus an artisan market and food provided by Aquidneck Island Oyster Co., Bellevue Boards, Newport Chowder Co. and Rhode Rage Food Truck.

By Thomas P. Welch III, Middletown Town Council Vice President

Newport, which just began advertising nationally for a new city manager, hopes to fill that position during the first quarter of 2024, says Mayor Xaykham “Xay” Khamsyvoravong.

As we confront issues involving the “huddled masses” of today, what a decent thought to bear in mind.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

Untapped Cities: Filming Locations for The Gilded Age, Season 2 on HBO - Untapped New York

RI.Gov: Health Advisory Issued for Toddler Fruit Puree Pouches

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low of around 53. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:15 am | Sunset: 5:42 pm | 10 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:11 am & 10:37 pm | Low tide at 2:57 am & 4:06 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: She Came To Me at 4:30 pm, The Exorcist 50th Anniversary at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Saints & Sinners Halloween Party at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Parlor Bar & Kitchen: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at 8 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm

Happening This Week

Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;

Want More What’sUpNewp?

Beginning Wednesday, November 1, the afternoon edition of our newsletter will become a What’sUpNewp Supporter-only edition.

Our coverage on WhatsUpNewp.com is always free to read, but changing trends in advertising, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, mean that we now depend upon reader support more than ever before.

Free subscribers will continue to receive our morning newsletter at 7 am on weekdays, while What’sUpNewp Supporters will receive our morning and afternoon newsletters (our 4 pm edition).

When you become a Supporter, you get our afternoon newsletter, you keep WhatsUpNewp.com paywall-free and available to everyone, you help us pay our contributors a fair value for their efforts – and quite simply, your support allows us to exist so that we can serve you, our readers.

Support What'sUpNewp