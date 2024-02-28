The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Budget, school construction, and attendance were all on the agenda for WUN’s conversation with Newport School Superintendent; Newport Pell Bridge plaza to undergo traffic pattern changes for upcoming
Newport Pell Bridge lanes shifting next week
Newport Pell Bridge plaza to undergo traffic pattern changes for upcoming construction
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.