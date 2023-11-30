The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
A look ahead at What's Up this weekend; Newport Fire, Police to escort Santa through Newport neighborhoods; and more.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 1 – 3
On tap this weekend: Holiday Extravaganza, 53rd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, Ragged Island Holiday Market, and more.
Newport Fire, Police to escort Santa through Newport neighborhoods
Annual Santa’s Ride to Kick Off Tuesday, Dec. 12th
Shop Local: Ten stylish apparel shops for holiday shopping in Newport
Shop local this holiday season
