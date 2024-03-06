The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Newport Classical Announces Two Spring Community Concerts at Newport Craft Brewing on April 28 and Miantonomi Memorial Park on May 19
Newport String Project to perform at Salve Regina University as part of National Endowment for the Arts Challenge America grant
How gas prices have changed in Newport County in the last week
The national average for gasoline has gone up about 10 cents from a week ago as American drivers enter the time of year when they can expect seasonal price increases at the gas pump.
Nikki Haley suspends her campaign and leaves Donald Trump as the last major Republican candidate
Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday after being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, leaving Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.
Rhode Island Senate introduces 25 bills to improve healthcare access and affordability
