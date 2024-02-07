The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Two Newport restaurants land on OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants’ list; Comedy takes center stage in Newport this Winter; Puddingstone Music Series continues this month; and more.
Comedy takes center stage in Newport this Winter
Discover the uproarious world of stand-up comedy taking center stage across Aquidneck Island this season.
It’s Academy Award Season at the Jane Pickens Theater
How to stay up to date with the hottest movies in Hollywood
Theater Review: ‘TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD’ soars at PPAC
Play based on Harper Lee’s heralded novel running at the Providence Performing Arts Center through Sunday February 11
Lane restrictions coming this spring to the Mount Hope Bridge
This initial phase will begin on March 11 and conclude by May 17.
