$1 Million Powerball Drawing: Meet the Newport man who could win big on New Year’s Eve
Newport resident Finton Wallace is one of five finalists for Powerball’s $1 million grand prize
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Dec. 29 – Jan. 1
New Year’s Eve, Polar Plunge, Lobster Plunge, and more!
Newport Police nab two minors for alcohol possession
Two minors arrested for possession of alcohol in Newport.
Rhode Island Road Report: Dec. 30 – Jan. 6
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
On the Market: New home for the New Year – Newport County Open Houses this weekend
As we bid farewell to 2023, Newport County invites you to explore 9 Open Houses this weekend.
No ferry service to Bristol on Saturday
No ferry service to Bristol on Saturday, December 30 due to holiday
Letter: Troop 1 Portsmouth is a great Boy Scout troop
By Harry Jasinski, age 14, of Portsmouth
