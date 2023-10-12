The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

Haunted houses, spooky hayrides and a touch of fear

The Rhode Island Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.

Events to take place in Newport and Jamestown.

This boy is surely not to be missed!

The Moment Before is a collaborative piece of visual and live performance art from three Slovenian artists that incorporates the viewer’s experience into the performance; creating an interactive piece of contemporary art.

The series between two charter members of the AFL goes back to 1960, the inaugural season for each team.

July 14, 1944 – October 09, 2023

A historic sailing vessel on which a passenger was fatally injured by a broken mast was involved in three previous accidents in 2022 and 2019 when the schooner was under different ownership, according to Coast Guard records.

This event is not just a pet walk; it’s a celebration of our furry friends and a significant fundraiser that supports homeless animals in Rhode Island.

Police in Massachusetts said Thursday that they are pursuing assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges against three Rhode Island men in the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game.

Now in its sixth year, the ACA’s Artist Award provides up to $1,000 financial support for projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Wednesday, October 11 through 7 am on Thursday, October 12.

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

Newport bridge to be 1 lane starting Monday (Jamestown Press)

Newport Island Harbor Resort to temporarily layoff 136 employees (Providence Business News)

Little Compton subdivision could mean more affordable housing (East Bay RI)

Wasted, Poisoned, Stolen, and Dehydrated: Freshwater Sources Running on Empty (ecoRI News)

What’s Up On Friday, October 13

Weather

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Tonight: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday: NW wind 9 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: NNW wind around 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:08 pm | 11 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:35 am & 7:48 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:17 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.8 days, 3% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Motion Avenue at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler and Friends at 6 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: FrankenPhil at 5:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

Further Planning

Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more!

We Can’t Do This Without You

Does any of the above resonate with you or do you find any value in what we included in this edition of our newsletter? To support What’sUpNewp and the journalism that it publishes, upgrade to a paid subscription.

Upgrade to Paid