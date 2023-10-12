Discover more from What's Up Newp
‘Six Picks’ Halloween Frights – Scary attractions around RI and nearby MA this season; Police identify woman killed in Admiral Kalbfus Road crash; and more.
‘Six Picks’ Halloween Frights – Scary attractions around RI and nearby MA this season
Haunted houses, spooky hayrides and a touch of fear
Police identify woman killed in Admiral Kalbfus Road crash
The Rhode Island Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident to determine if any criminal charges are warranted.
Newport String Project announces opening concerts of its Newport County Concert Series
Events to take place in Newport and Jamestown.
Meet your new best friend, Maverick – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!
This boy is surely not to be missed!
Special live performance traveling to Jamestown from Slovenia
The Moment Before is a collaborative piece of visual and live performance art from three Slovenian artists that incorporates the viewer’s experience into the performance; creating an interactive piece of contemporary art.
Raiders try to keep momentum going against Belichick, Patriots
The series between two charter members of the AFL goes back to 1960, the inaugural season for each team.
Obituary: Barbara A. Kelly
July 14, 1944 – October 09, 2023
Sailing vessel that suffered broken mast, killing a passenger, had previous incidents
A historic sailing vessel on which a passenger was fatally injured by a broken mast was involved in three previous accidents in 2022 and 2019 when the schooner was under different ownership, according to Coast Guard records.
Potter League to host 34th Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals
This event is not just a pet walk; it’s a celebration of our furry friends and a significant fundraiser that supports homeless animals in Rhode Island.
Police seek assault charges against 3 Rhode Island men in death of New England Patriots fan
Police in Massachusetts said Thursday that they are pursuing assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges against three Rhode Island men in the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game.
Arts & Cultural Alliance accepting applications for 2024 Artist Award
Now in its sixth year, the ACA’s Artist Award provides up to $1,000 financial support for projects that directly educate, inspire, and uplift the residents of Newport County.
Newport police report for Oct. 11 – 12
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Wednesday, October 11 through 7 am on Thursday, October 12.
What’s Up On Friday, October 13
Weather
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Tonight: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday: NW wind 9 to 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: NNW wind around 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:54 am | Sunset: 6:08 pm | 11 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:35 am & 7:48 pm | Low tide at 12:54 am & 1:17 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.8 days, 3% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend
2 pm: Illuminating Your Spooktacular Spirit! at Recharge Newport
5 pm: Opening Reception of Making Broadway Sexy at CUSP Gallery
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Motion Avenue at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks at 8:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler and Friends at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: FrankenPhil at 5:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
No local meetings are scheduled.Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest
Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury
Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess
Further Planning
What’s Up This Week: October 10 – 15
Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more!
