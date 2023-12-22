The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
On the Market: Check out these Open Houses this weekend, Christmas Edition
Mark your calendar and explore these exceptional homes this weekend.
RIDOT provides an update on Pell Bridge Ramps and Aquidneck Avenue construction projects
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) provided today's two weekly updates on Aquidneck Island road construction projects.
Meet the cast of Moulin Rouge! – Playing PPAC through December 31
The award-winning jukebox musical comes to Providence.
Most common domestic destinations from Rhode Island TF Green International Airport
Read on to determine if your flight patterns are similar to those of your fellow Rhode Island Tf Green International travelers.
Newport Weather: Christmas Weekend Forecast
Newport weather forecast: Partly sunny, cloudy, and rainy conditions expected through Christmas weekend
Most common domestic destinations from Logan International Airport
Read on to determine if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Logan International travelers.
Obituary: Daniel Patrick Cleary
July 8, 2002 – December 17, 2023
Obituary: Alice D. Lantz
February 17, 1933 – December 20, 2023
Fourteen Rhode Island farms get $256K in grants for clean energy upgrades
Rhode Island Announces $256,000 in Grants to Fund Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Projects at 14 Farms
DEM lifts Blue-Green Algae Advisories for bodies of water in Warwick, Glocester, Cranston, South Kingstown
Due to reduced blue-green algae risk, Rhode Island lifts advisories on several bodies of water.
Tiverton Police Department begins public safety drone program
The drones can be deployed in various scenarios and are piloted by either Sgt. Ryan Huber or Sgt. Jason Kobelecki.
MLK Center, Newport Pride among nonprofits to receive grants for services to LGBTQ communities
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Newport Pride are among 15 nonprofit organizations that will share nearly $90,000 in grants for services to the local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) communities through the Equity Action Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.
Portsmouth’s GOP to host Primary Petition Party
Portsmouth Republican Town Committee to host signature party for upcoming Presidential Primary Petition Period
NUWC Division Newport’s annual Toys for Tots drive nets nearly 1,200 donations
’Tis the season for giving, and the workforce at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport did its part once again to spread some holiday joy.
Connecticut police dog killed in shooting after state troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant
State police said troopers went to the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line, at about 7:30 p.m. to serve the warrant, and a shooting occurred.
Newport Police Dispatch Log for December 21 – 22
It’s been a pretty quiet week for the Newport Police Department, with no reported arrests for the second day.
Where to dine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in and around Newport (2023)
Here’s what restaurants are open and serving something special on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022.
50 years later, ‘The Exorcist’ continues to possess Hollywood’s imagination, reflecting our obsession with evil
When the film premiered, theatergoers fainted and vomited. It inspired a series of copycat films – while fomenting a cultural panic about the demons in our midst.
What’s Up in Newport: Friday, December 22
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines.
HBO renews ‘The Gilded Age’ for a third season
Newport served as a filming location during seasons one and two.
On This Day – Dec. 22, 1806: William Vernon, First Secretary of the Navy dies in Newport
Vernon was elected President of the Eastern Navy Board on May 6, 1777, in Boston, which lasted for the duration of the American Revolutionary War.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Try Alaska. Meanwhile, some US ski areas struggle with rain
The snow cover across the U.S. is at near-record lows for this time of year
This Day In Newport History: Sunny von Bulow is Found Comatose on December 22, 1980
Sunny von Bülow lived almost 28 years in a permanent vegetative state until her death in a New York nursing home on December 6, 2008.
