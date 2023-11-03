The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Traffic improvements coming for Admiral Kalbfus Road; What to expect in Rhode Island’s special elections; Top ten concerts in Rhode Island this month; and more.
November Picks: Top ten concerts in Rhode Island this month
Valerie June, Lukas Nelson, Bob Dylan and more
On The Market: Weekend Open House lineup for Newport County
Are you on the hunt for your dream home? Are you interested in investing in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting opportunity to explore a variety of homes across our community.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Nov. 3 – 5
On tap this weekend – Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Harvest Festival, and more!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
What's Up Newpto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.