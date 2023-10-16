The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Tuesday: N wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:01 pm | 11 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:56 am & 10:20 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 3:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.1 days, 5% lighting.

Things To Do

12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 12:30 pm, Board of Canvassers at 2:30 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Town Charter Review Committee at 5:30 pm

Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am

Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am

Newport: Canvassing Authority at 2:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 12 pm, Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 2:30 pm, Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa

Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II

Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess

