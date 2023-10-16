Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
What’s Up Interview: Nicolo Spera, playing URI Guitar Festival Friday, October 20; Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week; and more
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold in Newport County: A recap of last week’s real estate transactions
In the past week, 13 properties changed hands.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest performing stock on the list returned +2.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
What’s Up Interview: Nicolo Spera, playing URI Guitar Festival Friday, October 20
The five-day classical music festival runs from October 18 – 22.
NUWC Division Newport to host an in-person hiring event on Nov. 4
NUWC Division Newport has many positions available in the following areas: engineering, science, business, financial, contract specialists, security, math, physics, cybersecurity and STEM internships.
How sea levels in Newport, and 39 other cities, will change by 2050
Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s sea level rise technical report, released in 2022, Stacker identified projected sea level rise by 2050 for 40 cities in the U.S.
Middletown Outreach Department available to assist community members
The mission of the Outreach Department is to support the efforts and meet the needs of all community members by delivering enrichment, guidance, and wellness opportunities.
DEM cautions drivers to be alert for deer crossing roadways during mating season
Deer tend to move around more frequently during this time, and November is typically the peak period for collisions with motor vehicles.
Letter: The time has come for us to invest in our children in Middletown
By Chris Semonelli, Middletown resident
Child & Family to host 40th Annual Taste of Newport on Oct. 29
Taste is Child & Family’s signature event raising millions of dollars over the past four decades to support Child & Family programs.
Obituary: Richard Steven Boreri
March 05, 1929 – October 02, 2023
Newport police report for Oct. 13 – 16
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Friday, October 13 through 7 am on Monday, October 16.
Letter: The Middletown school bond vote is very important to our youth, our teachers, and our community
By Tom Welch, Middletown
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs on October 21
Further Reading
Construction to the Newport Pell Bridge to impact commuter traffic (WLNE)
Portsmouth woman charged with domestic assault (East Bay RI)
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Tuesday: N wind 5 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:01 pm | 11 hours and 2 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:56 am & 10:20 pm | Low tide at 3:01 am & 3:48 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.1 days, 5% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm
Local Government
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here
Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 12:30 pm, Board of Canvassers at 2:30 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Town Charter Review Committee at 5:30 pm
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 2:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 12 pm, Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 2:30 pm, Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Wednesday, Oct. 18 Europa
Thursday, Oct. 19 Europa II
Saturday, Oct.21 Viking Star
Sunday, Oct. 22 Emerald Princess
Send me your feedback, story ideas, and news tips!
I’d love to hear from you with any questions, feedback, story ideas, or news tips that you might have. Hit me up at ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment below.