Salve Regina University has launched the largest fundraising campaign in the school’s history, Our Mission. Our Moment, with a set goal of $75 million.
Portsmouth waterfront home sells for $2.7 million
The renovated Cape sits on nearly 1 acre of waterfront property, including three bedrooms and four full & 1 half bathrooms across 4,210 square feet.
What’s Up Interview: Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, playing Union Station in Providence on Dec. 15
Founder of indie rock band on touring, the workplace, and their new album ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’
Levitate Music & Arts Festival announces 2024 dates
Levitate Music & Arts Festival returns to Marshfield Fairgrounds in 2024
52 sea turtles experiencing ‘cold stun’ in New England flown to rehab in Florida
Fifty-two endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles suffering from “cold stun” are rehabbing at four facilities in Florida after a flight on a private jet from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts.
Middletown Council revives subcommittee to study short-term rentals
Middletown Town Council welcomes new deputy director of public works, revives subcommittee to study short-term rentals
Offensive struggles mount for the Patriots, Giants and Jets
It’s been more than a decade since the NFL featured three offenses as challenged as the ones for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.
Rep. Pressley introduces legislation to guarantee right to vote for people with felonies on record
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont submitted the legislation, named the Inclusive Democracy Act, on Tuesday which would guarantee the right to vote in federal elections for all citizens regardless of their criminal record.
Decades after Europe, turning blades send first commercial offshore wind power onto US grid
Despite some recent financial setbacks, U.S. offshore windpower has hit a milestone. An 800-foot tall turbine is now sending electricity onto the grid from a commercial-scale offshore wind farm on pace to be the country’s first.
DEM stocking Melville Pond next week with Sebago Salmon, Brook, and Rainbow Trout
Upper and Lower Melville Ponds in Portsmouth will be stocked after the recent lifting of Cyanobacteria alerts
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Hepatitis C, HIV, and Colon Cancer
It’s crazy we haven’t provided primary care to all Americans.
Newport Police reports for Dec. 5 – 6
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, December 5, through 7 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Home on Mount Hope Avenue in Jamestown sells for $1.92 million
101 Mount Hope Avenue in Jamestown recently sold for $1,920,000, according to Compass.
NOAA, U.S. Navy awards $146 million contract to build NOAA Marine Operations Center in Newport
This facility will eventually be the new home of NOAA’s Marine Operations Center – Atlantic.
