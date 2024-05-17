The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24; Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer; Caliente Mexican Grill to open on lower Thames Street
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Set your DVR (or whatever you record shows with these days) as Newport will be the focus of “Best Bite In Town” on the Food Network on Friday, May 24.
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
With summer just around the corner, the popular free hop-on hop-off trolley will return to Newport beginning Friday, May 24, 2024.
Caliente Mexican Grill to open on lower Thames Street
According to a victualing license filed with the City of Newport, Caliente Mexican Grill will soon replace 12 Metre Cafe at 462 Thames Street in Newport.
Purdy dreams of a loving home
“Looking for a sweet companion to share your life with? Look no further than Purdy,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website.
Governor McKee nominates Wayne Salisbury, Jr. to lead the Rhode Island Department of Corrections and Katelyn Medeiros as the next Child Advocate
Governor McKee nominates Wayne Salisbury, Jr. for Rhode Island Department of Corrections and Katelyn Medeiros for Child Advocate
Choir School of Newport County will raise funds for an upcoming trip during a ten-hour ‘Hymnathon’
The goal: Sing one verse of every hymn in the Episcopal Hymnal 1982, 720 hymns in all, in order, concluding with the National Anthem.
International Law Conference at U.S. Naval War College focuses on Indo-Pacific Region
Alexander C. Cushing International Law Conference brings together experts to discuss the application of international law in the Indo-Pacific region
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport announces new nonstop routes to Denver and Puerto Rico
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport announces new nonstop routes to Denver, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, and Dallas
Black holes are mysterious, yet also deceptively simple − a new space mission may help physicists answer hairy questions about these astronomical objects
Studying theoretical, fast-spinning black holes is helping physicists understand more about the elusive black holes out in the universe, writes Gaurav Khanna, Professor of Physics at the University of Rhode Island
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Sherman Camp 1 invites members of the public to join in the annual observance at the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) burial plot for a public ceremony that will feature a speaking program, poetry and patriotic readings, the laying of flowers, and a military salute with firing detail provided by the 2nd Rhode Island Volunteer Infantry.
Why US offshore wind power is struggling – the good, the bad and the opportunity
Two new wind farms began producing power in 2024, but several canceled contracts have left a dark cloud over the industry. A wind power expert explains why US offshore wind has been slow to scale up, writes Christopher Niezrecki, Director of the Center for Energy Innovation at UMass Lowell
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 16 – 17
Newport Police take two into custody.
Sail Newport honors Cole Brauer as she shares her journey to becoming the first American woman to sail solo nonstop around the world
A Sold Out Audience at Jane Pickens Theater Embraced Cole Brauer’s remarkable Accomplishment
Just My Opinion: In ‘a doozy of a news year,’ we strive to find fact over fiction
In this environment, it becomes increasingly difficult to determine facts from factions, legitimate news sites, and organizations from those that are dedicated to creating and spreading disinformation in support of a particular cause, political party, or individual.
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
What's Up in Newport This Weekend: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Spring Plant Sale, and more
Rhode Island Senate approves bill allowing breweries to sell one-sixth kegs of beer to the public
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
Tonight: There is a chance of rain, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog after 1 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 51—north wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: There is a chance of rain, mainly before 7 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 13 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, it is cloudy, with a low of around 51. North wind 11 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain before 9 am. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport This Weekend: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Spring Plant Sale, and more
A look at the events, live music, and entertainment happening this weekend, May – 17 – 19, in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
East Bay RI: Tiverton plans new three-acre residential zoning district
ecoRI News: Heat Pumps: Deep Dive Into Whether, and How, to Make Switch
R.I. General Assembly: This Week At The General Assembly
WJAR: Newport Mansions to begin updated 'The Gilded Age' tours