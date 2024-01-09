The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Rhode Island Energy prepares for storm outages, urges safety
Infosys Hall of Fame Open achieves Carbon-Neutral Status
The ATP Tour 250 tournament fully offset its carbon emissions from 2023 through the purchase of carbon credits.
Newport Sings offering singing opportunities for youth and adults in Newport County
Do you love to sing? Newport Sings (formally the Choral Collective of Newport County) offers chorus programs for youth and adults across Aquidneck Island.
3 arrested in Newport on driving-related charges
Three arrested in Newport, Rhode Island for various traffic violations
Senator Whitehouse releases discussion draft of bill to improve offshore wind development process
Whitehouse requests feedback on his bill from all stakeholders, including federal, state, and local agencies, industries, developers, and communities
Save The Bay opens registration for statewide BayCamps
BayCampers make memories, form friendships, and enjoy a summer experience like no other on Narragansett Bay
Rep. Magaziner introduces bill to invest $100 million in clean energy workforce training
Rhode Island Congressman Seth Magaziner introduces bill to provide $100 million in federal funding for clean energy career and technical education programs
Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England kicks off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Consumers in southeastern New England can now support local Girl Scouts by ordering from the iconic cookie lineup, earning funds that fuel amazing experiences in the outdoors, STEM, and beyond.
Obituary: Anthony Francis DiCroce
April 14, 1949 – January 01, 2024
Obituary: Bernie Crowley
June 06, 1944 – January 04, 2024
GE business to fill massive order for turbines to power Western Hemisphere’s largest wind project
A business set to be spun off by General Electric will be building hundreds of turbines for what will be the largest wind project in the Western Hemisphere, part of a massive equipment order and long-term service agreement with global renewable energy giant Pattern Energy.
What’s Up in Newport: Tuesday, January 9
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Snow Report: Mountain Conditions at New England Ski Resorts
A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.
What Sold? A look at 13 Recent Real Estate Transactions in Newport County.
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON WEDNESDAY
Here’s a look at what’s coming up tomorrow in and around Newport…
