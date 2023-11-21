The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
A look ahead at What's Up this weekend; Rhode Island Traffic Safety leaders remind motorists to buckle up this holiday season; Rolling Stones returning to Gillette Stadium
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 24 – 26
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, Santa Magic, Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, and more.
Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, Rhode Island Foundation, and community partners kick off Buy Local RI Campaign
Iconic brand, now managed by the PWCVB, encourages shoppers to support local businesses
Deadline for applications for RI SBA awards approaching
The deadline for submission of applications for the prestigious Small Business Administration 2024 annual awards is less than a month away.
Best Thanksgiving movies of all time
Keep reading to see if any of your favorite Thanksgiving-themed films made the list.
