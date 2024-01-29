The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Brick Alley Pub hosting a wine dinner experience on Feb. 9
Middletown accepting applications for civic appropriation to support local nonprofits
Middletown opens civic appropriation applications for local nonprofits
Brick Alley Pub hosting a wine dinner experience on Feb. 9
Tickets are now on sale.
10 arrested in Newport over the weekend
With ten arrests and a summons/citation, it was a busier-than-usual weekend for the Newport Police Department.
Letter: Time is running out on affordable internet
Deborah Ruggiero spent 14 years in the RI House of Representatives and chaired the House Internet & Technology Committee, championing broadband legislation for RI to access BEAD funding. She is president of DR Communications Group, a marketing communications firm.
Former Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros manager Jimy Williams dies at age 80
Jimy Williams, the 1999 American League Manager of the Year for Boston who won 910 games over a dozen seasons that included stints with Toronto and Houston, has died. He was 80.
Newport City Council will host a workshop on capital improvement program, potential staffing reorganization
Workshop will be held on January 31.
Jimmy Carr’s “Terribly Funny” Tour will roll into Providence
Jimmy Carr brings his “Terribly Funny” stand-up show to The Vets in Providence on April 26
The Mystique of Newport Folk
How an annual music festival sells out in seconds, even before announcing any acts
Gerry Goldstein: On the road when pitfalls lurked en route
As we approach February and Black History Month, it’s instructive to read what Victor Hugo Green wrote in the first edition of his travel book.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories
RIPTA to hold statewide public hearings on proposed service changes due to workforce shortage
Newport and Middletown are among 20 communities across Rhode Island that will receive grants for climate resilience projects
What’s Up on Tuesday
Weather
Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Tuesday: NNE wind 7 to 11 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: NE wind around 6 km becomes variable and less than 5 km in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:56 pm | 9 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:06 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 3:32 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.7 days, 90% lighting.
Things To Do in Newport County
10 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Neurographic Art for the Mind at Self-Esteem Through Art
6 pm: Social Security 101 at Portsmouth Free Public Library
7 pm: MLK Week'24: Spoken Word “Bending the Arc of the Universe Toward Justice” at Gerety Hall
Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Fallen Leaves at 4:30 pm, Oppenheimer at 6:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm
Middletown: Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 10 am, School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 10 am
See the agenda for meetings here
More Local Headlines
ABC6: Rhode Island officials unveil plan to simplify college aid process
ecoRI News: R.I. Law Would Have Offered Transit Pass Program for State Employees, But No One Followed Through
WJAR: Newport-native band The Cowsills to be inducted into New England Music Hall of Fame
What’sUpNewp Offer
Don't miss your chance to explore Parma and Emilia Romagna in April with Oldways! You'll be joined by Chef Michael Lombardi of SRV and Si Cara restaurants in Boston and Alice Rossi, an amazing guide from Italy! Plus, as a What'sUpNewp newsletter subscriber, you'll receive an exclusive discount!
Here is what you'll love about the trip:
You'll gain a new appreciation for iconic Italian ingredients. You’ll venture outside Parma to visit Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale producers.
Hands-on cooking experiences! Everyone will get a chance to put the culinary skills they've learned during the trip to the test at Academia Barilla.
Exploring the area! From the charming cities, beautiful architecture, castles, and colorful buildings—you'll be enchanted by the scenery.
Save your spot today at OldwaysPT.org/Travel and use code WHATSUPNEWP to get 5% off.