Middletown opens civic appropriation applications for local nonprofits

Tickets are now on sale.

With ten arrests and a summons/citation, it was a busier-than-usual weekend for the Newport Police Department.

Deborah Ruggiero spent 14 years in the RI House of Representatives and chaired the House Internet & Technology Committee, championing broadband legislation for RI to access BEAD funding. She is president of DR Communications Group, a marketing communications firm.

Jimy Williams, the 1999 American League Manager of the Year for Boston who won 910 games over a dozen seasons that included stints with Toronto and Houston, has died. He was 80.

Workshop will be held on January 31.

Jimmy Carr brings his “Terribly Funny” stand-up show to The Vets in Providence on April 26

How an annual music festival sells out in seconds, even before announcing any acts

As we approach February and Black History Month, it’s instructive to read what Victor Hugo Green wrote in the first edition of his travel book.

What’s Up on Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Small Craft Advisory until January 29, 07:00 PM EST

Tuesday: NNE wind 7 to 11 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: NE wind around 6 km becomes variable and less than 5 km in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:56 pm | 9 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:06 am & 6:23 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 3:32 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.7 days, 90% lighting.

Things To Do in Newport County

Live Music & Entertainment in Newport County

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Fallen Leaves at 4:30 pm, Oppenheimer at 6:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm

Middletown: Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm

Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Technical Review Committee at 10 am, School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 3:30 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 10 am

More Local Headlines

ABC6: Rhode Island officials unveil plan to simplify college aid process

ecoRI News: R.I. Law Would Have Offered Transit Pass Program for State Employees, But No One Followed Through

WJAR: Newport-native band The Cowsills to be inducted into New England Music Hall of Fame

