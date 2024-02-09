The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
On tap this weekend: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner, Newport Live presents Reverend Robert Jones, Sr., Winter Speaker Series, Valentine’s Chocolate Specialty Market, and more.
A bill encouraging post-pandemic outdoor dining in Rhode Island is served up to governor
A bill that would set standards for cities and towns to regulate outdoor dining has landed on Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.
Handsom Romulus is looking for his new home
“He is a very good boy and is receptive to listening to commands. He will make a great addition to someone’s family”
Local social service agencies urge elected officials to save RIPTA Bus 68
Community agencies urge elected officials to preserve RIPTA Bus 68 to support vulnerable members
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: Feb. 8
For the second day in a row, Newport Police Department recorded no arrests in the city.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Feb. 10 – 17)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays, February 10 – 17, 2024.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.