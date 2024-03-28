The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Newport Jazz Festival to celebrate 70th Anniversary in 2024; tickets and lineup will be released on April 9
Body pulled from Providence River identified as a 44-year-old Newport man
What Sold: Look at the 16 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (March 18 - 22)
Exploring challenges while creating a new vision for Newport Schools — WUN’s monthly conversation with Newport’s School Superintendent
Follow your taste buds from Newport restaurant Giusto to Piedmont, Italy
The Latest
What’s Up in Newport this Easter Weekend: March 29 – 31
Easter Bunny Cruise, Newport Vineyards & Taproot Brewing Co. Job Fair; and more.
Newport Jazz Festival announces sale dates for 70th anniversary celebration
Newport Mansions to offer free admission to Newport County residents on April 6 – 7
Newport County Days will also be offered on June 8, 9, and 10, as well as October 26 and 27.
Meet Purdy, a 1-year-old mixed-breed up for adoption at Potter League for Animals
“Purdy is a sweet black and white pittie mix looking for a new home,” Potter League for Animals shared on their website.
