The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week: Nov. 6 – 10; Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week; and more.
Newport County Real Estate Report – What Sold Last Week: Nov. 6 – 10
The Newport County real estate market witnessed a tapered amount of activity last week, with just eleven homes changing hands per data provided by the statewide MLS.
Ticket Giveaway: Win tickets to see Bush at PPAC on Tuesday, November 21
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Grammy Award-nominated band
Newport police report for Nov. 13 – 14
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, November 13 through Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
National Sailing Hall Of Fame celebrates 2023 Inductees
The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced the induction of its 13th class, comprising of ten sailors.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
What's Up Newpto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.