The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Where to get Thanksgiving meals to go; dine out on Thanksgiving Day in Newport; Puddingstone Music Series continues in December with third concert; Newport police report for Nov. 9 – 13; and more.
Puddingstone Music Series continues in December with third concert
German pianist and Newport resident, Clemens Teufel, continues his new music series next month with another live concert.
Where to get Thanksgiving meals to go; dine out on Thanksgiving Day in Newport
You’ll find the Thanksgiving flavors you crave, and likely something new, from the restaurants. You’ll also continue to see some restaurants are offering to-go options.
Ticket Giveaway: Musician Phoebe Hunt playing the Newport Art Museum on Saturday, November 18
Tickets are still available for Newport Live show this weekend
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
What's Up Newpto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.