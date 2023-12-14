Discover more from What's Up Newp
Cliff Walk now blooms with Maher Center creativity
Newport’s Cliff Walk Commission has partnered with The James L. Maher Center to create and sustain beautiful gardens at the entrance of the Cliff Walk’s famed Forty Steps. The site welcomes more than 1.3 million visitors annually.
Senator Euer among R.I. legislators at White House event to promote gun violence prevention legislation
Five Rhode Island legislators visited Washington, D.C., yesterday for a White House event to support state-level legislative efforts to prevent gun violence.
Obituary: Alicia H. Speaker
June 02, 1921 – November 30, 2023
DEM advises pet owners not to let their dogs mingle with other dogs until respiratory disease Is identified
Rhode Island is one of at least 10 states to have reported cases.
Rhode Island to get $56M from CVS, Walgreens, Walmart in opioid settlement
Single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect in Rhode Island on Jan. 1
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding residents that the ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Three arrested in Newport, including a Boston man on drug charges
Brett Goldstein of ‘Ted Lasso’ to perform in Providence
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Jack Hughes scores in OT to give Devils a 2-1 win over Bruins
Hughes scored with 2:13 to play in overtime and the Devils rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Wednesday night despite an outstanding 34-save effort by Jeremy Swayman.
BankRI opens Newport Branch in Bellevue Plaza
Bank expands statewide footprint with 22nd location, and its second on Aquidneck Island
Middletown daycare center settles discrimination complaint
Obituary: Paul F. Densmore
April 19, 1933 – December 10, 2023
Rhode Island Delegation requests federal aid for Washington Bridge repairs
Middletown considers sweeping zoning changes
Newport Police Dispatch Log for December 12 – 13
For Tuesday, December 12, through 7 am on Wednesday, December 13, the Newport Police Department reported no arrests.
What’s Up this week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 17
On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more.
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON FRIDAY
WEATHER
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 14 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 10 mph.
MARINE FORECAST
Friday: W wind around 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: W wind around 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 50°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:20 am & 8:47 pm | Low tide at 1:18 am & 2:25 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1 days, 1.1% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
10 am: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
10 am: Preschool Reindeer Games at Newport Public Library
1 pm: Edward King House Singers Holiday Concert at St. Mary’s Church
4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
5 pm to 8 pm: Washington Square Holiday Stroll
6:30 pm: Discussion of the life and times of Clement Clark Moore author of “twas the Night Before Christmas” at Trinity Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant: Group Therapy at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Maestro at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Manatees at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: The Barn Sessions Concert Series presents The Teledynes at 6 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Meg Chenot at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
HAPPENING THIS WEEK
Stories that recently appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are relevant to this week.
What’s Up this week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 17
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling will bring her North American Snow Waltz tour to PPAC on Dec. 14
What’s Up Interview: Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, playing Union Station in Providence on Dec. 15
Sweetback Sisters ‘Country Christmas Spectacular’ coming to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, December 16
Broadway Street Fair partners with James Montgomery for a special Holiday Concert and Fundraiser
