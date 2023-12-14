Newport’s Cliff Walk Commission has partnered with The James L. Maher Center to create and sustain beautiful gardens at the entrance of the Cliff Walk’s famed Forty Steps. The site welcomes more than 1.3 million visitors annually.

Five Rhode Island legislators visited Washington, D.C., yesterday for a White House event to support state-level legislative efforts to prevent gun violence.

June 02, 1921 – November 30, 2023

Rhode Island is one of at least 10 states to have reported cases.

Rhode Island to receive $56 million from CVS, Walgreens and Walmart as part of opioid settlement

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding residents that the ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Newport police arrest three, including Boston man, on drug, traffic charges

Brett Goldstein to bring ‘The Second Best Night of Your Life’ tour to Providence

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Hughes scored with 2:13 to play in overtime and the Devils rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Wednesday night despite an outstanding 34-save effort by Jeremy Swayman.

Bank expands statewide footprint with 22nd location, and its second on Aquidneck Island

Middletown daycare center to pay $7,000 to settle discrimination complaint

April 19, 1933 – December 10, 2023

Rhode Island congressional delegation requests federal aid to help expedite repairs to Washington Bridge

Middletown considering sweeping zoning changes to boost affordable housing

For Tuesday, December 12, through 7 am on Wednesday, December 13, the Newport Police Department reported no arrests.

On tap this week: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise; James Montgomery, The Sweetback Sisters, and more.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 14 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind around 10 mph.

Small Craft Advisory until December 13, 11:00 PM EST

Friday: W wind around 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: W wind around 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:20 am & 8:47 pm | Low tide at 1:18 am & 2:25 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1 days, 1.1% lighting.

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

What’s Up this week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 17

Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling will bring her North American Snow Waltz tour to PPAC on Dec. 14

What’s Up Interview: Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, playing Union Station in Providence on Dec. 15

Sweetback Sisters ‘Country Christmas Spectacular’ coming to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, December 16

Broadway Street Fair partners with James Montgomery for a special Holiday Concert and Fundraiser

