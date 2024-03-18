The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Newport Police arrest 21, issue 74 citations over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend; Photo Gallery: 2024 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade; and much more.
With the annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and Saint Patrick’s Day taking place, it was a busy weekend for the Newport Police Department.
Save the Bay cuts the ribbon on the new Hamilton Family Aquarium
New educational and tourist destination opens to the public on March 28
Photo Gallery: 2024 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade
Thousands turned out for the parade, which saw its best weather in years.
What Sold: 16 homes exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Taking a look at the local real estate transactions that took place from March 11 – 15, 2024.
What’s in season? How to use fresh ingredients from a mid-march Tiverton Farmer’s Market to make a meal
Fresh, healthy food from local farmers provide inspiration for creamy soup
