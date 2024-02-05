The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Andy Summers, former Police guitarist, to perform solo at Jane Pickens Film & Event Center
What Sold: A look at Newport County’s most recent real estate sales (Jan. 29 – Feb. 2)
As the flowers start to bloom and the real estate market heats up, Newport County homeowners have a unique window of opportunity this spring.
8 charged for underage drinking in Newport over the weekend
Newport Police Department had a fairly busy weekend with eight being charged for underage drinking, according to Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log for Friday, February 2 through Monday, February 6.
With 7 matches for the 2026 World Cup, Boston expecting huge economic boost
Getting the chance to host seven matches for the 2026 World Cup was more than expected and offers a much-needed shot in the arm to the city’s economy, Boston officials said Monday.
GFree Fest to bring gluten-free food to WaterFire Arts Center on March 23
Newport Gulls 2024 schedule released
Terry Francona will serve as honorary chair of the U.S. Senior Open Championship when it comes to Newport in June
Jamestown Arts Center appoints new executive director
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
Rhode Island State Police make arrest for Newport Police-related incidents
A decade after receiving a $4.2 million state grant, Opera House project still needs millions to complete restoration
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kathy Griffin on her career, women in comedy, and ‘Life on the PTSD List’
Black History Month Newport: A look at 19th century black-owned businesses, business owners
