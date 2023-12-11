The Newport County real estate market saw limited activity last week, with only seven homes changing hands, according to information provided on the statewide MLS.

Vehicle rolls over off Route 138 west near toll plaza.

“”Kay. Loves. People. She loves people so much, she requests love with her adorable little squeals. Speaking of her voice, her endearing little piggy snorkels will simply melt your heart.”

Middletown to develop affordable housing at former Peckham, Oliphant schools

Newport County Dinner Club offers two-for-one dining at more than 50 local restaurants

A federal program that protects the health and wellbeing of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance use disorder and worker fatigue, a group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska said.

Get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of illness during the holidays.

A combination of heavy rain, snow, and wind brought threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast on Monday, part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee, where tornadoes toppled houses and tens of thousands of people lost power in the wintry weather.

Santa’s 2023 Nightly Rides Around Newport Begin Tuesday

Newport police log: Weekend arrests include domestic violence, DUI.

A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines

William E. O’Reilly

A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON TUESDAY

WEATHER

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

MARINE FORECAST

Small Craft Advisory until December 11, 07:00 PM EST

Tuesday: W wind 9 to 11 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tuesday Night: SW wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:47 am & 7:11 pm | Low tide at 12:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.5 days, 1% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 5:30 pm

Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

