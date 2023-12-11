The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
What Sold: Newport County Homes (Dec. 4 – 8)
The Newport County real estate market saw limited activity last week, with only seven homes changing hands, according to information provided on the statewide MLS.
Vehicle rolls over on Route 138
Special Kay seeks forever loving home
“”Kay. Loves. People. She loves people so much, she requests love with her adorable little squeals. Speaking of her voice, her endearing little piggy snorkels will simply melt your heart.”
Middletown to develop affordable housing at two former schools
Newport County Dinner Club: Give the gift of dining local
Newport County Dinner Club offers two-for-one dining at more than 50 local restaurants
Commercial fishermen need more support for substance abuse and fatigue, lawmakers say
A federal program that protects the health and wellbeing of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance use disorder and worker fatigue, a group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska said.
Health officials urge Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated before holiday gatherings
Get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of illness during the holidays.
Snowfall, rain, gusty winds hit Northeast as Tennessee recovers from deadly tornadoes
A combination of heavy rain, snow, and wind brought threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast on Monday, part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee, where tornadoes toppled houses and tens of thousands of people lost power in the wintry weather.
Santa’s nightly rides around Newport begin Tuesday
Newport Police make several arrests over weekend
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport – Monday, December 11
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON TUESDAY
WEATHER
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
MARINE FORECAST
Tuesday: W wind 9 to 11 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tuesday Night: SW wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 49°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:47 am & 7:11 pm | Low tide at 12:53 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.5 days, 1% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
5 pm: Meet and Greet with Santa at Fifth Element
7:30 pm: 113th Annual Medieval Christmas Pageant at St. George’s School
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 5:30 pm
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
Santa’s nightly rides around Newport begin Tuesday
U.S. Senior Open signage and e-bikes are on Newport City Council’s December 13 docket
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling will bring her North American Snow Waltz tour to PPAC on Dec. 14
What’s Up Interview: Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, playing Union Station in Providence on Dec. 15
Sweetback Sisters ‘Country Christmas Spectacular’ coming to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday, December 16
Broadway Street Fair partners with James Montgomery for a special Holiday Concert and Fundraiser
Rhode Island Monthly: New Rosecliff Exhibit Unveils Connections with a Faraway Locale
WBUR: New England's love for silent films is one man's dream come true
WLNE: Work on the Newport Pell Bridge to cause delays this week
