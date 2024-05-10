Get stuffed with stuffies, chowders, clam cakes, and more as restaurants, fishermen, and small businesses highlight the state’s shellfish

Music festival season is here – check out listings in New England through Labor Day Weekend

Over the past two weeks, Newport County has experienced a notable uptick in new listings, offering a glimmer of hope for active buyers.

With more than thirty years of experience in the health care field, Dr. Larkin is a licensed medical doctor in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and currently serves as the Medical Director of Inpatient Infectious Diseases Consultation Services at Rhode Island Hospital.

Educators chase down water leaks at Richmond Elementary School, at times forcing the school to close. Some classes at Ashaway elementary are held in a trailer. At Charlestown Elementary, occupational therapies and other similar programs are held in hallways for lack of space.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared some sad news with the community on Friday morning via an email.

Newport would get a considerable financial boost from visiting cruise ships under legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and passed by the House of Representatives today.

Newport Police make one arrest.

On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer that would ensure contraception remains covered in Rhode Island, even if the coverage requirements in the Affordable Care Act are overturned.

Barrington High School student’s artwork to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

A Chinese billionaire who pleaded guilty to funneling illegal straw donations to politicians’ campaigns in New York and Rhode Island was sentenced Thursday to time served and quickly left the country as part of his deal with prosecutors to forfeit his green card.

Weather

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Northeast wind around ten mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. West wind around seven mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

On The Market: A look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County (May 11 – 12)

Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11

Free soil testing offered at Maher Center Garden Center

It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18

Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season

Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

Boston.com: These are the 6 most beautiful restaurants in New England, according to People

WJAR: Newport's beloved carousel horses head out for restoration

WLNE: Rhode Island House passes bill on Newport Cruise fees

WPRI: Cruise ships sailing into Newport could soon face higher fees

WPRI: Damaged Newport pier to reopen this summer

WPRI: RI, Mass. could see the northern lights amid ‘very rare’ geomagnetic storm watch