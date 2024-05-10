The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
On tap this week: Big Dad Voodoo Daddy live at The JP, Green Animals Topiary Garden plant sale, Mother’s Day, and much more.
It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
Get stuffed with stuffies, chowders, clam cakes, and more as restaurants, fishermen, and small businesses highlight the state’s shellfish
2024 New England Summer Music Festival Guide
Music festival season is here – check out listings in New England through Labor Day Weekend
On The Market: A look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County (May 11 – 12)
Over the past two weeks, Newport County has experienced a notable uptick in new listings, offering a glimmer of hope for active buyers.
Governor McKee nominates Dr. Jerome Larkin to lead the Rhode Island Department of Health
With more than thirty years of experience in the health care field, Dr. Larkin is a licensed medical doctor in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and currently serves as the Medical Director of Inpatient Infectious Diseases Consultation Services at Rhode Island Hospital.
What’s next for Chariho after $150 million school bond is defeated
Educators chase down water leaks at Richmond Elementary School, at times forcing the school to close. Some classes at Ashaway elementary are held in a trailer. At Charlestown Elementary, occupational therapies and other similar programs are held in hallways for lack of space.
Superintendent Jermain: ‘Last evening, we had an unimaginable loss to our student body and Viking Community’
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared some sad news with the community on Friday morning via an email.
Rhode Island House oks higher cruise ship landing, boarding fees for Newport to collect
Newport would get a considerable financial boost from visiting cruise ships under legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and passed by the House of Representatives today.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 9 – 10
Newport Police make one arrest.
Senate passes Euer bill to protect contraceptive coverage
On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer that would ensure contraception remains covered in Rhode Island, even if the coverage requirements in the Affordable Care Act are overturned.
Barrington student’s painting selected for Congressional Art Competition
Barrington High School student’s artwork to be displayed in U.S. Capitol
Chinese billionaire gets time served, leaves country after New York, Rhode Island straw donor scheme
A Chinese billionaire who pleaded guilty to funneling illegal straw donations to politicians’ campaigns in New York and Rhode Island was sentenced Thursday to time served and quickly left the country as part of his deal with prosecutors to forfeit his green card.
Recent Local Obituaries
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2024 season on June 21
Mayor Xay proclaims May as “Mental Health Month” in the City of Newport
What’s Up This Weekend
Weather
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Northeast wind around ten mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. West wind around seven mph.
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport This Week: May 6 – 12
On The Market: A look at this weekend’s Open Houses across Newport County (May 11 – 12)
Annual Restoration Celebration to be held at Greenvale Vineyards on May 11
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to perform at The JPT on May 11
Free soil testing offered at Maher Center Garden Center
It’s Time to “Shellebrate”: The 8th annual Quahog Week returns to Rhode Island May 11-18
Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season
Mother’s Day in Newport: Here’s where to go for brunch, tea, cruises, and dinner
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
