Winter storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut

The Federal Highway Administration, which apparently never took a crash course in humor, is absorbing some jocular flak over its recent recommendations for restraint when states install amusing traffic safety signs.

Rhode Island House Committee to Consider Bills on E-Bikes, Property Tax Waivers, and Open Space Designation

Local flair adds to the fun with these specialty screenings

The City of Newport has issued a mandatory parking ban from 9 AM until 8 PM on Tuesday, February 13th due to impending winter weather.

Rhode Island Broadcasters Association provides latest updates on parking bans, school cancellations, and delays

On January 30th, 2024, Rhode Island Community Food Bank supporters gathered at the Rhode Island State House to declare the date Food Insecurity Day.

Middletown Public Library to host author Josh Funk for children’s storytime and workshop

Newport Police made five arrests for various charges over the Super Bowl weekend, according to their latest arrest log for Friday, February 9, through 7 am on Monday, February 12.

Middletown, Portsmouth, and Tiverton were the only three communities in Newport County that saw homes change hands last week.

It seems former President George H.W. Bush felt the need for speed in the waters off Maine, where he kept a nearly 1,000 horsepower speedboat. And for the right price, someone else can experience its excitement.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Between 150 and 200 lives were lost according to newspaper reports at the time.

After a couple of months navigating the state bureaucracy, officials now say a 12-family homeless shelter at the University of Rhode Island is expected to open on Tuesday.

The national average cost for a gallon of gasoline has risen several cents over the past month as oil prices have gone up.

The percentage of roads in acceptable condition dropped from 85.18% in 2000 to just 51.93% in 2020. This makes Rhode Island the state with the worst road conditions in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Rhode Island using Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Community agencies urge elected officials to preserve RIPTA Bus 68 to support vulnerable members

For the second day in a row, Newport Police Department recorded no arrests in the city.

A bill that would set standards for cities and towns to regulate outdoor dining has landed on Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.

