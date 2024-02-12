The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
City of Newport issues a parking ban for Tuesday, February 13
Winter Storm Warning: Up to 10 inches of snow in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Winter storm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut
Gerry Goldstein: Razor-sharp humor on long-ago roadsides
The Federal Highway Administration, which apparently never took a crash course in humor, is absorbing some jocular flak over its recent recommendations for restraint when states install amusing traffic safety signs.
Newport e-bike and e-scooter regulations are up for debate at the State House on Wednesday
February’s special events at the Jane Pickens Theatre
The City of Newport has issued a mandatory parking ban from 9 AM until 8 PM on Tuesday, February 13th due to impending winter weather.
Rhode Island Broadcasters: Check Out the Latest Closures, Delays
Two Rhode Island-based organizations issue a call to action to make Rhode Island a Food Secure State
On January 30th, 2024, Rhode Island Community Food Bank supporters gathered at the Rhode Island State House to declare the date Food Insecurity Day.
Middletown Public Library to host children’s book author Josh Funk
Newport Police Arrest 5 over the weekend
Newport Police made five arrests for various charges over the Super Bowl weekend, according to their latest arrest log for Friday, February 9, through 7 am on Monday, February 12.
What Sold: An inside look at Newport County’s recent real estate transactions (Feb. 5 – 9)
Middletown, Portsmouth, and Tiverton were the only three communities in Newport County that saw homes change hands last week.
Feel the need for speed? Late president’s 75-mph speedboat is up for auction
It seems former President George H.W. Bush felt the need for speed in the waters off Maine, where he kept a nearly 1,000 horsepower speedboat. And for the right price, someone else can experience its excitement.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
This Day in RI History: February 11, 1907 – New England’s Titanic
Between 150 and 200 lives were lost according to newspaper reports at the time.
Homeless shelter on URI campus opens Tuesday
After a couple of months navigating the state bureaucracy, officials now say a 12-family homeless shelter at the University of Rhode Island is expected to open on Tuesday.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
The national average cost for a gallon of gasoline has risen several cents over the past month as oil prices have gone up.
How road conditions in Rhode Island have deteriorated since 2000
The percentage of roads in acceptable condition dropped from 85.18% in 2000 to just 51.93% in 2020. This makes Rhode Island the state with the worst road conditions in the nation.
Counties with the highest unemployment in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Rhode Island using Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Local social service agencies urge elected officials to save RIPTA Bus 68
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: Feb. 8
For the second day in a row, Newport Police Department recorded no arrests in the city.
A bill encouraging post-pandemic outdoor dining in Rhode Island is served up to governor
A bill that would set standards for cities and towns to regulate outdoor dining has landed on Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.
Programming Note
Temporary Newsletter Break Scheduled
I'll be taking a short vacation from Wednesday, February 14th, through Wednesday, February 21st. During this time, our dedicated team of contributors will continue to update our website regularly. However, please note that our newsletters will be on a brief hiatus during this period. We appreciate your continued support and promise to come back with fresh content and insights shortly after the break. Thank you for your understanding and patience. ~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp
What’s Up on Tuesday
