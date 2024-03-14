Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar, and more.

Mylo, who is adoptable from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a three-year-old male domestic shorthair.

Edward King House Senior Center Receives National Accreditation for Outstanding Services to the 50+ Community

The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island

RIPTA to implement real-time missed service notifications beginning March 14, 2024

Winning designs to be showcased on-site at Newport Country Club

“Hans Zimmer Live” tour includes a stop in Boston, Massachusetts.

America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms.

Legendary British Invasion band playing Fall River

Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 13 – 14, 2024.

Rhode Island to host inaugural Civic Leadership Summit for high school students

People’s Credit Union supports Child & Family with $2,000 donation

