The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Edward King House Senior Center earns National Accreditation; What’s Up in Newport County this Weekend: March 15 – 17
What’s Up in Newport County this Weekend: March 15 – 17
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar, and more.
Meet Mylo, an adoptable cat who would love to be the center of your world
Mylo, who is adoptable from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a three-year-old male domestic shorthair.
Edward King House Senior Center earns National Accreditation
Edward King House Senior Center Receives National Accreditation for Outstanding Services to the 50+ Community
Now Hiring – What’sUpNewp: Local Government Reporter
The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island
RIPTA postpones service changes
RIPTA to implement real-time missed service notifications beginning March 14, 2024
Youth creativity to be on full display in the inaugural U.S. Senior Open Poster Design Contest
Winning designs to be showcased on-site at Newport Country Club
Hans Zimmer talks about first North American tour dates in 7 years, the magic of composing for film
“Hans Zimmer Live” tour includes a stop in Boston, Massachusetts.
The United States has its first large offshore wind farm, with more to come
America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms.
What’s Up Interview: Jim McCarty, drummer in The Yardbirds, band playing Narrows Center March 21
Legendary British Invasion band playing Fall River
Newport Police arrest Providence man on sexual offender charges
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 13 – 14, 2024.
Rhode Island launches Civic Leadership Summit for high schoolers
Rhode Island to host inaugural Civic Leadership Summit for high school students
People’s Credit Union donates $2,000 to Child & Family
People’s Credit Union supports Child & Family with $2,000 donation
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com Now
Three Newport residents arrested on Tuesday on various charges
Nas to perform with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center announces 2024-25 Broadway season
What’s Up on Friday
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.