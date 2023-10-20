Located between Indian Avenue and Third Beach Road, the parcel is contiguous to other conservation land, adding to the important habitat corridor within Middletown’s Paradise Valley.

On tap this weekend: Heart & Sole Walk For Animals, Haunted Hull-O-Ween Scavenger Hunt, Daffodil Bulbs Giveaway, and more!

Updated charges in incident that involved wedding party, Newport Police Department on September 10.

December 21, 1928 – October 18, 2023

This system aims to improve road safety by monitoring and enforcing traffic regulations in these areas, according to a press release from Newport Police Department.

February 07, 1930 – October 19, 2023

The course will run from January through April 2024.

The annual inventory is the primary scientific tool for assessing progress toward the Act on Climate – authored by Senator Dawn Euer and Representative Lauren Carson and signed into law by Governor McKee in 2021 – to guide the state to net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

The Celtics didn’t stand pat after coming up a game short last season of making back-to-back trips to the NBA Finals. Instead, Boston was one of the busiest teams this offseason.

CVS Health is pulling from its shelves some cough-and-cold treatments that contain an ingredient that has been deemed ineffective by doctors and researchers.

By Tom Welch, Middletown (Town Council)

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Thursday, October 19 through 7 am on Friday, October 20.

Weather

Tonight: Showers likely before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 4 am, then showers likely after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 58. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then rain likely. High near 62. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 9 pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 9 pm and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers before 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Tonight: ESE wind 7 to 9 kt. Showers are likely before 11 pm, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 4 am, then showers likely after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday: SE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then rain likely. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night: W wind 16 to 19 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: W wind around 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: NW wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. A slight chance of showers before 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 5:55 pm | 10 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:02 am & 1:28 pm | Low tide at 5:56 am & 7:20 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.1 days, 37% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 7:05 am | Sunset: 5:54 pm | 10 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:02 am & 2:31 pm | Low tide at 7:08 am & 9:17 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.2 days, 48% lighting.

Things To Do, Live Music, & Entertainment

For the most comprehensive roundup of what’s happening for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, click here → What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 20 – 22

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct.21: Viking Star

Sunday, Oct. 22: Emerald Princess

Monday, Oct. 23: Ocean Navigator

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Silver Shadow

Wednesday, Oct. 25: Marella Discovery

Thursday, October 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

