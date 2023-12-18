The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
What Sold: Newport County Real Estate Recap (Week of Dec. 11 – 15); Meet Baccara, a sweet ‘little wiggle-bomb’ available for adoption; and more.
What Sold: Newport County Real Estate Recap (Week of Dec. 11 – 15)
As we move into the bustling week before Christmas, and less than 2 weeks from 2024 – the local real estate scene remains relatively active despite the challenges with limited inventory.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +4.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Meet Baccara, a sweet ‘little wiggle-bomb’ available for adoption
Wiggly 4-year-old Baccara is looking for her forever home
Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
A storm barreled into the Northeastern U.S. on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, forcing flight cancellations and school closures, and killing at least two people.
RIDOT to offer free ferry service between Bristol and Providence beginning Dec. 20
The service is offered as one more choice for people affected by the closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 17.
DEM to host First Day Hike at George Washington State Campground
First Day Hike at George Washington State Campground
MLK Center will offer a free community holiday lunch on Dec. 22
The meal is being donated by McGrath’s Clambakes & Catering.
10 old-school Christmas traditions that are no longer practiced
Using various sources, Stacker found 10 Christmas traditions that are the stuff of history today. Do any of these traditions deserve to be revived at your Christmas celebration this year? Read on to find out.
UPDATE: RITBA lifts bridge restrictions
All bridges are open for normal travel, according to RITBA.
Obituary: Mary E. (Laranjo) Williams
January 19, 1925 – December 17, 2023
Greenlove Foundation donates water bottle filling station to Forest Avenue Elementary School
This collaboration marks the Greenlove Foundation’s 31st water bottle filling station donation since it began its plastic waste-reduction efforts in 2016.
2 Tiverton men arrested by State Police on larceny charges
Two Tiverton men arrested on charges of receiving stolen goods
Newport Police make 3 domestic-related arrests over weekend
Newport Police make 5 weekend arrests
Obituary: Michael Kent Ervin
July 20, 1962 – December 17, 2023
Newsletter – What’s Up in Newport: Monday, December 18
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.