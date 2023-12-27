The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Rhode Island’s top baby names of 2023 revealed; Gerry Goldstein: Changing names that ruffle feathers; and more.
Rhode Island’s top baby names of 2023 revealed
Rhode Island Department of Health releases 2023 list of most popular baby names.
Gerry Goldstein: Changing names that ruffle feathers
The lesson, and let’s embrace it, is that for success over the long haul we must truly be birds of a feather.
RIPTA to run Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day
RIPTA to run all fixed bus routes on Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day.
Obituary: Michael Allan Reynolds
December 24, 1986 – December 19, 2023
Obituary: Christopher Browe
September 01, 1960 – December 22, 2023
Newport Police arrest two, one for domestic violence
Newport Police Department reports arrests for domestic disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and underage drinking
What’s Up in Newport: Wednesday, December 27
A look at what’s happening, new, and to do out there today, plus all of the latest What’s Up Newp headlines
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Newport Performing Arts Center – waiting for the “fat lady” to sing
Here’s the latest on the Newport Performing Arts Center/Opera House
